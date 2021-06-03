KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 4th, 2021

1 Kieler HTC will take on First Contact in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Kiel on Friday.

1 Kieler HTC started their ECS T10 Kiel campaign with two wins before suffering as many consecutive losses. But they returned to winning ways in their last match, beating Moorburger TSV comprehensively by 10 wickets.

First Contact, on the other hand, are enduring a pretty forgettable ECS T10 Kiel campaign. They have won just one of their five matches, with the solitary coming against bottom-placed Moorburger TSV.

1 Kieler HTC and First Contact have already played each other once in the present ECS T10 Kiel season, with the former emerging victorious by 40 runs.

Squads to choose from:

1 Kieler HTC

Abdul Mateen Faizi, Akbar Piekuszewski, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Moiz Asif, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Shehzad Abbas, Yousuf Ali Khan, Bilal Safi, Muneeb Arif, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shiraz Shah, Abdulrahman Naimzai, Adil Safder, Atif Latif, Azeem Azam, Danish Zahid, Shafiullah Rasooli, Zia Ziaudin, Adnan Nooruddin, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Muqurrab Zaidi, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Vihang Saoji.

First Contact

Muhammad Sharif Safi (c), Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Aziz Ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hafiz Musakhel, Hasil Momand, Hassaan Khalid, Imran Khan Hassan, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Nassrullah Amla, Rahmanullah Hasan kheil, Sadam Sherzad, Salman Haider, Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil

Predicted Playing XIs

1 Kieler HTC

Azeem Azam, Adnan Nooruddin, Kiran Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Madura Ambagahage, Zia Ziaudin, Atif Latif, Shiraz Shah, Muqarrab Zaidi, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder

First Contact

Zaki Zakhil, Nassrullah Amla, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali, Hasil Momand (wk), Rahmanullah Hasan Kheil, Sadam Sherzad, Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Salman Haider, Sharif Safi (c)

Match Details

Match: 1 Kieler HTC vs First Contact, 19th Match

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Date and Time: 4th June, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Kiel Cricket Ground generally favors the batsmen, with the average first innings score at the venue being 83 runs. The teams batting first have had more success in the last five ECS T10 Kiel games played on this ground.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KHTC vs FCT)

KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Pagadapoola, S Shinwari, S Safi, N Mulakhil, Z Zakhil, M c Ambagahage, A Azam, Z Zakhil, D Zahid, S Sherzad, A Safder

Captain: Zahir Zakhil. Vice-captain: M C Ambagahage

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Pagadapoola, A Jabarkhel, S Shinwari, S Safi, N Mulakhil, Z Zakhil, M c Ambagahage, A Azam, D Zahid, S Sherzad, A Safder

Captain: C Pagadapoola. Vice-captain: S Shinwari

Edited by Samya Majumdar