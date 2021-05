KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Matches 1 & 2 - May 31st, 2021

1 Kieler HTC will take on the Moorburger TSV in back-to-back ECS T10 Kiel matches at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Monday.

1 Kieler HTC will be led by experienced campaigner Azeem Azam. While their top-order will be formed by Kiran Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Madura Ambagahage, and Zia Ziaudin, the likes of Danish Zahid and Azeem Azam will lead HTC's bowling unit in the ECS T10 Kiel.

Moorburger TSV, on the other hand, were formed earlier this year and ECS T10 Kiel will be their first-ever competitive tournament. Sachin Tawde will be leading the side, with Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Aditya Gopinath and Abhishek Bangalore Chandrashekar forming their top-order. Deepak Prakash and Faizan Farooq will also double up as bowlers.

Squads to choose from

1 Kieler HTC

Abdul Mateen Faizi, Akbar Piekuszewski, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Moiz Asif, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Shehzad Abbas, Yousuf Ali Khan, Bilal Safi, Muneeb Arif, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shiraz Shah, Abdulrahman Naimzai, Adil Safder, Atif Latif, Azeem Azam, Danish Zahid, Shafiullah Rasooli, Zia Ziaudin, Adnan Nooruddin, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Muqurrab Zaidi, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Vihang Saoji.

Moorburger TSV

Anthony Kishore, Ashwarya Kumar, Hafiz Hassan, Hari Mahadevan, Karthik Chandregowda, Shreyas Datta, Someshwara Ravi, Aditya Mulay, Imran Tariq, Shardul Joshi, Vignesh Sridhar, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Azizgul Khalil, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Joyson Rexraj, Samjit Chandran, Abhishek Chandrashekar, Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Sachin Tawde.

Probable Playing XIs

1 Kieler HTC

Azeem Azam, Adnan Nooruddin, Kiran Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Madura Ambagahage, Zia Ziaudin, Atif Latif, Shiraz Shah, Muqarrab Zaidi, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder

Moorburger TSV

Sachin Tawde, Abhishek Bangalore Chandrashekar, Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Ashwarya Kumar, Hafiz Hassan, Anthony Kishore, Azizgul Khalil

Match Details

Match: 1 Kieler HTC vs Moorburger TSV, Match 1 & 2, ECS T10 Kiel

Date and Time: 31st May, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

A sporting wicket awaits both sides in the first two encounters of the ECS T10 Kiel. Batting looked tough in the few T20 matches played at the venue last season. There will be lateral movement available for the pacers, especially in the powerplay overs.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KHTC vs MTSV)

KHTC vs MTS VDream11 Team Prediction - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kiran Pagadapoola, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Faizan Farooq, Madura Ambagahage, Zia Ziaudin, Azeem Azam, Ashwarya Kumar, Hafiz Hassan, Atif Latif, Adil Safder, Azizgul Khalil

Captain: Faizan Farooq. Vice-captain: Ashwarya Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Tawde, Abhishek Bangalore Chandrashekar, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Faizan Farooq, Madura Ambagahage, Zia Ziaudin, Azeem Azam, Ashwarya Kumar, Atif Latif, Adil Safder, Azizgul Khalil

Captain: Azeem Azam. Vice-captain: Azizgul Khalil

