KHTC vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Matches 13 & 14 - Jun 03, 2021

1.Kieler HTC will take on MTV Stallions in back-to-back ECS T10 Kiel matches at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on Thursday.

1.Kieler HTC have won three out of their four matches and are currently second in the Group A points table. They defeated First Contact by 40 runs in their last game and will want to move up the ECS T10 Kiel standings by claiming a couple of positive results in the upcoming round of fixtures.

MTV Stallions, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game in the ECS T10 Kiel, winning six in six. They beat Moorburger TSV by eight runs in their last match and are comfortably sitting atop Group A. Gaurav Singh Rathore and co. will be starting as favorites in the double-header against 1.Kieler HTC.

Squads to choose from

1.Kieler HTC

Sadeequllah Shinwari, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adnan Nooruddin (WK), Abdulrahman Naimzai, Adil Safder, Akbar Piekuszewski, Atif Latif, Azeem Azam (C), Bilal Safi, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Muneeb Arif, Muqurrab Zaidi, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shafiullah Rasooli, Shehzad Abbas, Shiraz Shah, Vihang Saoji, Yousuf Ali Khan, Zia Ziaudin and Moiz Asif.

MTV Stallions

Gaurav Singh Rathore (C), Prashanth Potharlanka, Ujwal Gadiraju, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Basit Orya, Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Prakash Singh, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Singh, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy (WK) and Thomas McGuinn.

Probable Playing XIs

1.Kieler HTC

Azeem Azam (C), Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder, Adnan Nooruddin (WK), Atif Latif, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Madura Ambagahage, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Sadeeq Shinwari, Shiraz Shah.

MTV Stallions

Gaurav Rathore (C), Suraj Mothilal, Basit Orya, Sachin Mandy (WK), Sasanka Sanka, Brijesh Prajapati, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Prakash Singh, Asghar Amarkhil, Ujwal Gadiraju.

Match Details

Match: 1.Kieler HTC vs MTV Stallions, Match 13 & 14, ECS T10 Kiel

Date & Time: 3rd June 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground is a sporting one, with the pacers expected to get some movement early on with the new ball. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KHTC vs MTV)

KHTC vs MTV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Sasanka Sanka, Sadeeq Shinwari, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Gaurav Rathore, Madura Ambagahage, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju, Shiraz Shah.

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Prashanth Potharlanka.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Sasanka Sanka, Sadeeq Shinwari, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Gaurav Rathore, Madura Ambagahage, Ujwal Gadiraju, Danish Zahid, Shiraz Shah.

Captain: Prashanth Potharlankah. Vice-captain: Basit Orya.

Edited by Samya Majumdar