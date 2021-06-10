KHTC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel 1st Quarter-final - Jun 11, 2021

1.Kieler HTC will take on SC Europa in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Friday.

1.Kieler HTC finished second in Group A, winning five out of their eight ECS T10 Kiel league stage matches. They defeated First Contact by two runs in their last game. 1.Kieler HTC will be keen to extend their winning momentum and book a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

SC Europa, on the other hand, finished third in the Group B points table with four wins from their eight matches. They will head into the first ECS T10 Kiel quarter-final on the back of a 10-wicket loss to Kummerfelder Sportverein. SC Europa will be desperate to return to winning ways in the knockout fixture.

Squads to choose from

1.Kieler HTC

Sadeeq Shinwari, Adil Safder, Azeem Azam (C), Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Madura Ambagahage, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Adnan Nooruddin (WK), Shiraz Shah, Atif Latif, Shafiullah Rasooli, Vihang Saoji, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Yousuf Ali Khan, Zia Ziaudin, Bilal Safi, Muqurrab Zaidi, Abdulrahman Naimzai, Akbar Piekuszewski, Delawer Omari, Muneeb Arif, Ramez Sarway, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shehzad Abbas, Moiz Asif and Jamshid Khan.

SC Europa

Dawood Aryubi, Sahel Darwish (C), Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Wajid Khan, Israfeel Aryubi, Muhammad Mohsin, Kashif Abbasi, Mohibullah Nayel (WK), Dev Rana, Shabeer Arabzaie, Samiullah Habibi, Wahidullah Amini, Khan Oriakhel, Amjad Zazai, Hamza Muhammad, Rahim Zazai, Nader Fakhry, Hedayatullah Ibrahimkhel, Muhammad Bilal, Hikman Shinwari, Umar Farooq, Rahim Khan, Akif Hameed and Yasir Thara.

Probable Playing XIs

1.Kieler HTC

Azeem Azam (C), Sadeeq Shinwari, Adnan Nooruddin (WK), Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Madura Ambagahage, Atif Latif, Adil Safder, Shiraz Shah, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Bilal Safi.

SC Europa

Sahel Darwish (C), Dawood Aryubi, Mohibullah Nayel (WK), Samiullah Habibi, Atiqullah Bawar, Muhammad Bilal, Nader Fakhry, Rahim Zazai, Kashif Abbasi, Bilal Shinwari, Wajid Khan.

Match Details

Match: 1.Kieler HTC vs SC Europa, Quarter Final 1, ECS T10 Kiel

Date & Time: 11th June 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 108 runs. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batsmen will get the full value for their shots on this track. As the wicket remains true for the entire duration of a game, the toss should not be a major factor.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KHTC vs SCE)

KHTC vs SCE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dawood Aryubi, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Samiullah Habibi, Sahel Darwish, Madura Ambagahage, Atif Latif, Bilal Shinwari, Adil Safder, Azeem Azam.

Captain: Atif Latif. Vice-captain: Dawood Aryubi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dawood Aryubi, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Samiullah Habibi, Sahel Darwish, Madura Ambagahage, Atif Latif, Bilal Shinwari, Adil Safder, Azeem Azam.

Captain: Atif Latif. Vice-captain: Chaitanya Pagadapoola.

