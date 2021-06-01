KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 2nd, 2021

1 Kieler HTC will take on SG Hameln in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Kiel on Wednesday.

1 Kieler HTC are in excellent form at the moment, winning their first two ECS T10 Kiel matches. They beat Moorburger TSV by 10 wickets in their last game and will start as favorites in the upcoming fixture.

SG Hameln, on the other hand, lost their first two ECS T10 Kiel fixtures against MTV Stallions. Although they were hammered by 66 runs in the first match, the second game ended up being a close contest as MTV Stallions secured a victory by just two runs on the final ball.

Squads to choose from:

1 Kieler HTC

Abdul Mateen Faizi, Akbar Piekuszewski, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Moiz Asif, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Shehzad Abbas, Yousuf Ali Khan, Bilal Safi, Muneeb Arif, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shiraz Shah, Abdulrahman Naimzai, Adil Safder, Atif Latif, Azeem Azam, Danish Zahid, Shafiullah Rasooli, Zia Ziaudin, Adnan Nooruddin, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Muqurrab Zaidi, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Vihang Saoji.

SG Hameln

Thusitha Ratnayake (c), Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand

Predicted Playing XIs

1 Kieler HTC

Azeem Azam, Adnan Nooruddin, Kiran Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Madura Ambagahage, Zia Ziaudin, Atif Latif, Shiraz Shah, Muqarrab Zaidi, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder

SG Hameln

Rahaman Safi, Saran Revanath, Mudassar Iqbal, Thusitha Ratnayake (c & wk), Zarif Gul Mumand, Ankit Kumar, Atta Rahman, Muneeb Mohamad, Romal Barakzai, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar

Match Details

Match: 1 Kieler HTC vs SG Hameln, 9th Match

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Date and Time: 2nd June, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Kiel Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with the average first innings score at the venue being 83 runs. The teams batting first have had more success in the last five ECS T10 Kiel games played on this ground.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KHTC vs SGH)

KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Pagadapoola, S Rahman, S Shinwari, Z G Mumand, R Babar, M c Ambagahage, R Barakzai, A Azam, S h Shah, A Safder, M Iqbal

Captain: R Babar. Vice-captain: S h Shah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Pagadapoola, A Nooruddin, S Rahman, S Shinwari, Z G Mumand, R Babar, M c Ambagahage, R Barakzai, S h Shah, A Safder, M Iqbal

Captain: Mc Ambagahage. Vice-captain: S Rahman