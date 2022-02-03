KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 17

Khulna Tigers (KHT) will take on Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) in the 17th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Both teams currently find themselves at the wrong end of the BPL 2022 points table. While the Khulna Tigers are fifth with two wins and three losses, the Sylhet Sunrisers are rock-bottom with just one win and three losses to their name.

KHT vs SYL Probable Playing 11 today

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Khaled Ahmed

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Sohag Gazi, Alauddin Babu, Muktar Ali, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Match Details

KHT vs SYL, Match 17, BPL 2022

Date & Time: February 3rd 2022, 12 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 143 runs. On the bowling front, spinners have fared well on this ground in the BPL.

Today’s KHT vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anamul Haque has been in good form with the bat, scoring 144 runs at a strike rate of 123.07. He is also decent behind the stumps.

Batter

Andre Fletcher has accumulated 135 runs at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of 125.00 in BPL 2022.

All-rounder

Thisara Perera has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has picked up seven wickets and scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 184.37.

Bowler

Kamrul Islam Rabbi has returned with 10 scalps from five BPL 2022 games. He is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team

Thisara Perera (KHT): 334 points

Kamrul Islam Rabbi (KHT): 294 points

Andre Fletcher (KHT): 217 points

Anamul Haque (SYL): 213 points

Lendl Simmons (SYL): 211 points

Important stats for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team

Thisara Perera: 59 runs & 7 wickets

Kamrul Islam Rabbi: 10 wickets

Andre Fletcher: 135 runs

Anamul Haque: 144 runs

KHT vs SYL Dream 11 Prediction (BPL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers - Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Sohag Gazi, Farhad Reza, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Captain: Thisara Perera. Vice-captain: Anamul Haque.

Dream11 Team for Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers - Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Haque, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Sohag Gazi, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sunzamul Islam

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher.

Edited by Samya Majumdar