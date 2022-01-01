KHW vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021-22, Match 26

Khuwair Warriors (KHW) will take on Bousher Busters (BOB) in the 26th match of the Oman D20 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.

The Khuwair Warriors have had an inconsistent run in the Oman D20 2021-22 so far. They have three wins and as many losses from six games. Bousher Busters, meanwhile, have one win, four losses and a no-result to their name.

KHW vs BOB Probable Playing 11 today

Khuwair Warriors: Zeeshan Siddiqui (wk), Sean Nowak, Syed Amir Ali, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian, Bilal Asim, Muzahir Raza, Aamir Kaleem, Muqeet Ahmed, Aqib Javeed, Danish Mohammad, Sajeed Ahmed

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Hammad Ifraq, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Asif Khan-III, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Syed Muzamil, Mehedi Hasan-I

Match Details

KHW vs BOB, Match 26, Oman D20 2021-22

Date & Time: January 1st 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while it will assist the spinners, the pacers might also get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s KHW vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Rauf-I has been in fine form with the bat in the Oman D20 2021-22, scoring 155 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 129.17.

Batter

Zeeshan Siddiqui seems to be in solid touch with the bat, aggregating 185 runs at a strike rate of 156.78.

All-rounders

Aamir Kaleem has been in fabulous form with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 218 runs and returned with six scalps in the Oman D20 2021-22.

Ajay Lalcheta has scored 106 runs and taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.26.

Bowler

Bilal Shah has been consistent with the ball, picking up seven wickets in five Oman D20 2021-22 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHW vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team

Aamir Kaleem (KHW): 517 points

Muzahir Raza (KHW): 368 points

Ajay Lalcheta (BOB): 324 points

Zeeshan Siddiqui (KHW): 312 points

Sufyan Mehmood (BOB): 282 points

Important stats for KHW vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team

Aamir Kaleem: 218 runs & 6 wickets

Muzahir Raza: 11 wickets

Ajay Lalcheta: 106 runs & 5 wickets

Sufyan Mehmood: 42 runs & 7 wickets

KHW vs BOB Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters - Oman D20 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rauf-I, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Adnan Sulehri, Sean Nowak, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Danish Mohammad

Captain: Aamir Kaleem. Vice-captain: Ajay Lalcheta.

Dream11 Team for Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters - Oman D20 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Rauf-I, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Adnan Sulehri, Syed Amir Ali, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Bilal Shah, Danish Mohammad, Aqib Javeed

Captain: Muzahir Raza. Vice-captain: Sufyan Mehmood.

