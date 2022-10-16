KHW vs AMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 5

Khuwair Warriors (KHW) will face Amerat Royals (AMR) in the fifth match of the Oman D10 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KHW vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Khuwair Warriors’ first match of the Oman D10 2022, unfortunately, got canceled. As a result, this will be their first game of the tournament and they will be keen to start on a winning note against the Amerat Royals.

Amerat Royals, on the other hand, defeated Qurum Thunders by three wickets in their first match. They chased down 95 on the penultimate delivery of the contest.

KHW vs AMR Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 16 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHW vs AMR, Oman D10 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 16th October, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KHW vs AMR Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is expected to be balanced. Batters have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of over 90 could be par at the venue. All three matches have been won by sides bowling first and that trend is likely to continue.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 88

Average second-innings score: 89.67

KHW vs AMR Form Guide (Oman D10 2022)

Khuwair Warriors: NR

Amerat Royals: W

KHW vs AMR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Khuwair Warriors injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Khuwair Warriors Probable Playing 11

Muzaffar Shiralkar, Arsalan Bashir, Sean Nowak, Adeel Abbas-I, Hashim Sayed, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Usama Aqeel Ahmad, Muzahir Raza, Aditya Gurumukhi Parag, Aryan Bisht.

Amerat Royals injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Amerat Royals Probable Playing 11

Pratik Athavale, Shahbaz Anwar, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla, Sparsh Tewari, Yasir Ali-II, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Aflal Kariapper, Bilal-Khan, Vinay Khandelwal, Manish Rawat.

KHW vs AMR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Shiralkar (1 match, 22 runs, Strike rate: 275)

M Shiralkar was useful behind the stumps in the first game. He also scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 275.

Top Batter pick

Y Ali (1 match, 44 runs, Strike rate: 191.30)

Y Ali did a fantastic job with the bat in the opening fixture. He missed his half-century by just six runs, slamming 44 at a strike rate of 191.30 with the help of two boundaries and four maximums.

Top All-rounder pick

J Ramanandi (1 match, 22 runs and 1 wicket)

J Ramanandi is a vital all-rounder who has been in good form lately. He scored 22 off only eight deliveries in the first match and also picked up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

M Arafat (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.00)

M Arafat was successful with the ball against Ruwi Rangers, picking up two wickets. However, he did leak plenty of runs.

KHW vs AMR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kaleem

A Kaleem was one of the best players for the Khuwair Warriors in the opening game, smacking 29 runs at a strike rate of over 170. Kaleem also picked up three wickets at a magnificent economy rate of 7.00. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your KHW vs AMR Dream11 fantasy team.

K Sonavale

K Sonavale did a fantastic job with the ball against Qurum Thunders, taking two wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 3.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KHW vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Kaleem 29 runs and 3 wickets 146 points Y Ali 44 runs 86 points M Arafat 2 wickets 78 points K Sonavale 2 wickets 74 points A Bisht 2 wickets 64 points

KHW vs AMR match expert tips

A Kaleem has begun the tournament on a bright note and is a must-have captaincy pick for your KHW vs AMR Dream11 fantasy team.

KHW vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

KHW vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Shiralkar, P Athavale

Batters: Y Ali, K Sonavale (vc), A Bashir

All-rounders: A Kaleem (c), J Ramanandi, Rafiullah

Bowlers: M Arafat, A Bisht, F Shah

KHW vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

KHW vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Shiralkar, P Athavale

Batters: Y Ali (c), K Sonavale, A Bashir

All-rounders: A Kaleem, J Ramanandi, U Aqeel Ahmad

Bowlers: M Arafat (vc), A Bisht, F Shah

