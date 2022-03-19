KHW vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 22

Khuwair Warriors (KHW) will take on Bousher Busters (BOB) in the 22nd match of the Oman D10 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.

The Khuwair Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the points table, having lost all five of their Oman D10 2022 games so far. Meanwhile, Bousher Busters are fourth in the standings with three wins from five games.

KHW vs BOB Probable Playing 11 today

Khuwair Warriors: Kuttiraja Karuthapandian (wk), Zeeshan Siddiqui, Azam Ali, Afzal Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Danish Mohammad, Syed Amir Ali, Muqeet Ahmed, Muzahir Raza, Aditya Gurumukhi Parag, Sean Nowak

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Shubo Pal, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hammad Ifraq, Adnan Sulehri, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Flourry George, Siddh Mehta

Match Details

KHW vs BOB, 22nd match, Oman D10 2022

Date & Time: March 19th 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) has produced some good batting tracks, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. More of the same can be expected in today's Oman D10 2022 game, with 100-105 expected to be a par score.

Today’s KHW vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Rauf-I has scored 108 runs at a strike rate of 216.00 in the Oman D10 2022 so far. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Zeeshan Siddiqui has mustered 39 runs in two games at a strike rate of 195.00.

All-rounders

Sufyan Mehmood has been in top form with the ball, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.20.

Asif Khan-III has aggregated 135 runs in addition to picking up three wickets.

Bowler

Bilal Muhammad Shah has returned with six scalps at an economy of 7.10 in the Oman D10 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHW vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team

Sufyan Mehmood (BOB): 324 points

Asif Khan-III (BOB): 320 points

Abdul Rauf-I (BOB): 243 points

Syed Amir Ali (KHW): 227 points

Aamir Kaleem (KHW): 181 points

Important stats for KHW vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team

Syed Amir Ali: 23 runs & 6 wickets

Aamir Kaleem: 73 runs & 2 wickets

Sufyan Mehmood: 37 runs & 7 wickets

Asif Khan-III: 135 runs & 3 wickets

KHW vs BOB Dream11 Prediction (Oman D10 2022)

Dream11 Team for Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters - Oman D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rauf-I, Shubo Pal, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Aamir Kaleem, Syed Amir Ali, Fawad Ali-I, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Muzahir Raza.

Captain: Sufyan Mehmood. Vice-captain: Asif Khan-III.

Dream11 Team for Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters - Oman D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Rauf-I, Adnan Sulehri, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Aamir Kaleem, Syed Amir Ali, Fawad Ali-I, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Muzahir Raza.

Captain: Asif Khan-III. Vice-captain: Sean Nowak.

Edited by Samya Majumdar