KHW vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 3

Khuwair Warriors (KHW) will lock horns with Ruwi Rangers (RUR) in the third match of the Oman D10 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, let's have a look at KHW vs RUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Khuwair Warriors have a lot of experienced and in-form players, whereas Ruwi Rangers have various young and promising players.

Ruwi Rangers will give it their all to win the match, but Khuwair Warriors are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KHW vs RUR Match Details

The third match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 15 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHW vs RUR, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th October 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

KHW vs RUR Form Guide

KHW - Will be playing their first match

RUR - Will be playing their first match

KHW vs RUR Probable Playing XI

KHW Playing XI

No major injury updates

M Shiralkar (wk), A Bashir, S Nowak, B Asim, A Abbas, A Kaleem, Z Siddiqui, D Mohammad, R Abdus, M Raza, A Gurumukhi

RUR Playing XI

No major injury updates

M Naseem (wk), K Kail, H Rizwan, M Imran, M Khan, W Ali, M Nadeem, H Ali, M Rafi, K Un Nabi, Kaleemullah

KHW vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Shiralkar

M Shiralkar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Naseem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Bashir

A Bashir and K Kail are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Nowak has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Khan

M Khan and Z Siddiqui are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kaleem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Raza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Raza and H Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Abdus is another good pick for today's match.

KHW vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Khan

M Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

Z Siddiqui

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make Z Siddiqui the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for KHW vs RUR, Match 3

Z Siddiqui

M Khan

A Bashir

A Kaleem

M Raza

Khuwair Warriors vs Ruwi Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Khuwair Warriors vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Shiralkar

Batters: A Bashir, K Kail, S Nowak

All-rounders: M Khan, Z Siddiqui, W Ali, A Kaleem

Bowlers: M Raza, H Ali, R Abdus

Khuwair Warriors vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Shiralkar

Batters: A Bashir, K Kail, H Rizwan

All-rounders: M Khan, Z Siddiqui, W Ali, A Kaleem

Bowlers: M Raza, H Ali, R Abdus

