KHW vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023, Match 4

Khuwair Warriors (KHW) will take on Ruwi Rangers (RUR) in the fourth match of the Oman D20 2023 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday, January 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KHW vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the first match of the season for both Khuwair Warriors and Ruwi Rangers. The Warriors won three of their seven league games last season but failed to qualify for the playoff rounds. They will be looking to begin proceedings with a bang and reach the top four this time around.

Meanwhile, Ruwi Rangers are the defending champions and will be keen to achieve similar success as last season. Rangers have a strong squad at their disposal and will start as the favorites.

KHW vs RUR Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of Oman D20 2023 will be played on January 12 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHW vs RUR, Oman D20 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: 12th January 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

KHW vs RUR Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground has helped the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. However, spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (Oman D20 2023)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 80.5

Average second-innings score: 83

KHW vs RUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Khuwair Warriors injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Khuwair Warriors Probable Playing 11

Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Arsalan Bashir, Hanif Ullah, Hashim Sayed, Mahbub Alam, Mainuddin Monir, Muhammed Zeeshan, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem, Azam Ali, Sean Nowak.

Ruwi Rangers injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ruwi Rangers Probable Playing 11

Hannan Rizwan (wk), Naseem Khushi (wk), Hasnain Ul Wahab, Khalid Kail, Mohamed Mubarak, Wasim Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Zohaib Amanat, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Zahid.

KHW vs RUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Shiralkar (15 matches, 104 runs)

M Shiralkar is a decent wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 104 runs in 15 matches so far.

Top Batter pick

A Bashir (16 matches, 285 runs)

A Bashir, who is reliable with the bat, has amassed 285 runs in 16 games.

Top All-rounder pick

S Nowak (32 matches, 533 runs and 15 wickets)

S Nowak could prove to be pivotal for his side with both the bat and ball. He has scored 533 runs in 32 matches in addition to taking 15 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Kaleemullah

Kaleemullah is one of Oman's best bowlers, having also represented his national team successfully. He will be the one to keep an eye out for here.

KHW vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kaleem

A Kaleem is likely to be the standout player for his side. Kaleem has scored 1511 runs in 82 matches and has also taken 101 wickets. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your KHW vs RUR Dream11 fantasy team.

K Kail

K Kail could prove to be a force to be reckoned with on the batting front, having smashed 1388 runs in 55 T20 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KHW vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Kaleem 1511 runs and 101 wickets in 82 matches K Kail 1388 runs in 55 matches S Nowak 533 runs and 15 wickets in 32 matches A Bashir 285 runs in 16 matches M Shiralkar 104 runs in 15 matches

KHW vs RUR match expert tips

A Kaleem has an excellent and reliable track record and could prove to be the X factor with both the bat and ball in the KHW vs RUR game.

KHW vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Naseem Kushi, M Shiralkar

Batters: A Bashir, K Kail (vc), Z Amanat

All-rounders: A Kaleem (c), S Nowak, W Ali

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, M Arafat, M Nadeem

KHW vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Naseem Kushi, M Shiralkar

Batters: A Bashir (c), K Kail, Z Amanat, Z Siddiqui

All-rounders: A Kaleem, S Nowak (vc)

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, M Arafat, M Nadeem

