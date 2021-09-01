KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 3

The Kids Cricket Club (KDC) will take on Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) in match number three of the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Kids Cricket Club lost the KCA Club Championship opener against Masters RCC as they couldn’t defend 105, losing on the final delivery of the game. Meanwhile, Prathibha Cricket Club started their KCA Club Championship campaign with a thumping win. They beat Alleppey Cricket Club by 41 runs, defending 145 in 15 overs.

KDC vs PRC Probable Playing 11 Today

Kids Cricket Club: Abhishek Pratap, Nandhakumar K M, Jean Vijay (c), Farzaan A, Rahul Sharma-I, Neel Sunny, KC Akshay, Krishnakumar T V, Biju Narayanan, Srejith K R, Sarath Prasad

Prathibha Cricket Club: Jackson Cleetus, Sreenath K, Vyshak Chandran, Rojith Ganesh, Rakesh KJ, Sharafuddeen NM, JR Sreeraj (c), Vinod Kumar C V, Mohmmed Anas, Aswanth S Sankar, Midhun P K

Match Details

KDC vs PRC, Match 3, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: September 1st 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha seems to be a decent one to bat on. But while there is some turn available for the spinners, the pacers will find movement with the new ball as well. Another all-round track is likely to be in store for today's game.

Today’s KDC vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sreenath K – The PRC stumper is safe behind the stumps and can also be quite handy with the bat.

Batsmen

Vyshak Chandran – Chandran top-scored for PRC in the first game. He managed 43 off 23 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes in the process.

Abhishek Pratap – The KDC opening batsman, who has a knack of getting big scores, did get a decent start in the first game.

All-rounders

JR Sreeraj – The PRC skipper smashed a stunning 16-ball 41 and also picked up one wicket in the first game.

Rahul Sharma - He was the highest run-getter for KDC in the first game. Rahul Sharma scored 35 runs off 24 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

Bowlers

KC Akshay – Akshay bowled a magnificent spell and kept KDC in the game. He returned with figures of 4-2-13-3.

Midhun P K – Midhun is a wicket-taking bowler who picked up two wickets for 17 runs from his three overs in PRC’s first game.

Top 5 best players to pick in KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team

KC Akshay (KDC): 132 points

JR Sreeraj (PRC): 99 points

Sharafuddeen NM (PRC): 99 points

Vyshak Chandran (PRC): 76 points

Rahul Sharma-I (PRC): 59 points

Important stats for KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team

KC Akshay: 3 wickets from one game; ER – 3.33

Rahul Sharma-I: 35 runs from one game; SR – 145

Sharafuddeen NM: 3 wickets; ER – 3.7

JR Sreeraj: 41 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 256 & ER – 3.00

Vyshak Chandran: 43 runs; SR - 186

KDC vs PRC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Kids Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sreenath K, Rakesh KJ, Vyshak Chandran, Jean Vijay, Abhishek Pratap, JR Sreeraj, Sharafuddeen NM, Rahul Sharma-I, KC Akshay, Midhun P K, Srejith K R

Captain: JR Sreeraj. Vice-captain: KC Akshay

Dream11 Team for Kids Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nandhakumar K M, Rakesh KJ, Vyshak Chandran, Jean Vijay, JR Sreeraj, Vinod Kumar C V, Sharafuddeen NM, Rahul Sharma-I, KC Akshay, Midhun P K, Biju Narayanan

Captain: Sharafuddeen NM. Vice-captain: Rahul Sharma-I

