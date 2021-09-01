KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 3

The Kids Cricket Club (KDC) will take on Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) in match number three of the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.
Kids Cricket Club lost the KCA Club Championship opener against Masters RCC as they couldn’t defend 105, losing on the final delivery of the game. Meanwhile, Prathibha Cricket Club started their KCA Club Championship campaign with a thumping win. They beat Alleppey Cricket Club by 41 runs, defending 145 in 15 overs.
KDC vs PRC Probable Playing 11 Today
Kids Cricket Club: Abhishek Pratap, Nandhakumar K M, Jean Vijay (c), Farzaan A, Rahul Sharma-I, Neel Sunny, KC Akshay, Krishnakumar T V, Biju Narayanan, Srejith K R, Sarath Prasad
Prathibha Cricket Club: Jackson Cleetus, Sreenath K, Vyshak Chandran, Rojith Ganesh, Rakesh KJ, Sharafuddeen NM, JR Sreeraj (c), Vinod Kumar C V, Mohmmed Anas, Aswanth S Sankar, Midhun P K
Match Details
KDC vs PRC, Match 3, KCA Club Championship
Date and Time: September 1st 2021, 9:30 AM IST
Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha
Pitch Report
The pitch at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha seems to be a decent one to bat on. But while there is some turn available for the spinners, the pacers will find movement with the new ball as well. Another all-round track is likely to be in store for today's game.
Today’s KDC vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sreenath K – The PRC stumper is safe behind the stumps and can also be quite handy with the bat.
Batsmen
Vyshak Chandran – Chandran top-scored for PRC in the first game. He managed 43 off 23 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes in the process.
Abhishek Pratap – The KDC opening batsman, who has a knack of getting big scores, did get a decent start in the first game.
All-rounders
JR Sreeraj – The PRC skipper smashed a stunning 16-ball 41 and also picked up one wicket in the first game.
Rahul Sharma - He was the highest run-getter for KDC in the first game. Rahul Sharma scored 35 runs off 24 balls, including two fours and two sixes.
Bowlers
KC Akshay – Akshay bowled a magnificent spell and kept KDC in the game. He returned with figures of 4-2-13-3.
Midhun P K – Midhun is a wicket-taking bowler who picked up two wickets for 17 runs from his three overs in PRC’s first game.
Top 5 best players to pick in KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team
KC Akshay (KDC): 132 points
JR Sreeraj (PRC): 99 points
Sharafuddeen NM (PRC): 99 points
Vyshak Chandran (PRC): 76 points
Rahul Sharma-I (PRC): 59 points
Important stats for KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team
KC Akshay: 3 wickets from one game; ER – 3.33
Rahul Sharma-I: 35 runs from one game; SR – 145
Sharafuddeen NM: 3 wickets; ER – 3.7
JR Sreeraj: 41 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 256 & ER – 3.00
Vyshak Chandran: 43 runs; SR - 186
KDC vs PRC Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sreenath K, Rakesh KJ, Vyshak Chandran, Jean Vijay, Abhishek Pratap, JR Sreeraj, Sharafuddeen NM, Rahul Sharma-I, KC Akshay, Midhun P K, Srejith K R
Captain: JR Sreeraj. Vice-captain: KC Akshay
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nandhakumar K M, Rakesh KJ, Vyshak Chandran, Jean Vijay, JR Sreeraj, Vinod Kumar C V, Sharafuddeen NM, Rahul Sharma-I, KC Akshay, Midhun P K, Biju Narayanan
Captain: Sharafuddeen NM. Vice-captain: Rahul Sharma-I