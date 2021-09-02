KDC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 6

The Kids Cricket Club (KDC) will take on Swantons Cricket Club (SWC) in the sixth match of the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

The Kids Cricket Club started their KCA Club Championship campaign with a last-ball loss to Masters RCC. Their last game against Prathibha Cricket Club was abandoned. Swantons Cricket Club’s last match was also abandoned.

KDC vs SWC Probable Playing 11 Today

Kids Cricket Club: Abhishek Pratap, Nandhakumar K M, Jean Vijay (c), Farzaan A, Rahul Sharma-I, Neel Sunny, KC Akshay, Krishnakumar T V, Biju Narayanan, Srejith K R, Sarath Prasad

Swantons Cricket Club: Vishnu Mohan, Aravind K Aravind KS, Shiv Ganesh, Ribin Varghese, Liston Augustine, Harikrishnan D, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Ameersha SN, Asif Salam, N Afrad, Vishnu P kumar

Match Details

KDC vs SWC, Match 6, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: September 2nd 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha seems to be a decent one to bat on. But while there is some turn available for the spinners, the pacers should be able to move the new ball as well. Another all-round track is likely to be in store for today's KCA Club Championship game.

Today’s KDC vs SWC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Mohan – The SWC wicketkeeper-batsman has the ability to contribute nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batsman

Ribin Varghese – Varghese can get substantial scores in the middle order and can also chip in well with the ball.

All-rounders

Fardeen K-Rafeeque – Rafeeque has taken one wicket in the KCA Club Championship so far. He could be handy with the bat as well.

Krishnakumar T V – Krishnakumar has picked up four wickets in two innings and can be effective with the bat too.

Bowlers

KC Akshay – The left-arm spinner has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.00.

Vishnu P Kumar - Vishnu was superb with the ball against against Masters RCC, returning with figures of 3-0-13-4.

Top 5 best players to pick in KDC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction Team

KC Akshay (KDC): 173 points

Krishnakumar T V (KDC): 173 points

Vishnu P kumar (SWC): 126 points

Biju Narayanan (KDC): 76 points

Rahul Sharma-I (KDC): 69 points

Important stats for KDC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction Team

KC Akshay: 4 wickets; ER – 3.00

Rahul Sharma-I: 35 runs & 0 wickets; SR – 145 & ER – 4.00

Vishnu P Kumar: 4 wickets; ER – 4.33

Asif Salam: 2 wickets; ER – 7.33

KDC vs SWC Dream 11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Kids Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Ribin Varghese, Jean Vijay, Farzaan A, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Rahul Sharma-I, Krishnakumar T V, KC Akshay, Asif Salam, Vishnu P Kumar, Biju Narayanan

Captain: KC Akshay. Vice-captain: Vishnu P Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Ribin Varghese, Jean Vijay, Abhishek Pratap, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Ameersha SN, Rahul Sharma-I, Krishnakumar T V, KC Akshay, Vishnu P Kumar, Aravind K Aravind KS

Captain: Ribin Varghese. Vice-captain: Krishnakumar T V

Edited by Samya Majumdar