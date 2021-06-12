Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs and most wickets until June 11 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, June 12. The two semi-finals will be followed by the third-place playoff match and the title decider.

SC Europa put it across 1.Kieler HTC by 17 runs in the first quarterfinal of the Kiel T10 League 2021. The second last-eight clash saw PSV Hann-Munden thrash SG Hameln by 48 runs.

Kummerfelder Sportverein got the better of First Contact by 19 runs in the third quarter-final encounter. The final last-eight clash saw MTV Stallions register a four-wicket win against VFB Fallersleben.

SC Europa will face Kummerfelder Sportverein in the first semi-final of the Kiel T10 League 2021. The other last-four clash will see PSV Hann-Munden cross swords with MTV Stallions.

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Ahmed Musaddiq of Kummerfelder Sportverein continues to be the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has blasted 321 runs in eight encounters, with his 115 being the only century of the tournament to date. Musaddiq has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 254.76, with the help of 27 fours and 29 sixes.

Adeel Ahmad of PSV Hann-Munden is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 257 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 71 being his top score. Ahmad has an excellent strike rate of 247.11, and has struck 13 fours and 25 maximums.

Shoaib Azam of Kummerfelder Sportverein occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has amassed 220 runs in nine matches, with 64 being his best effort. Azam's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 201.83, and are studded with 13 boundaries and 21 sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, PSV Hann-Munden's Gulraiz Mustafa (143), Asad Sangari (130) and Imran Hafiz (123), SC Europa's Bilal Shinwari (141) and Israfeel Aryubi (131), and MTV Stallions' Basit Orya (123), Sachin Mandy (114), Gaurav Rathore (103) and Faruq Arabzai (103) are the highest run-scorers from the four semi-finalists.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Amin Zadran of PSV Hann-Munden, with 13 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/7 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 8.27.

Avi Soni of Kummerfelder Sportverein and Sunny Rai of VFB Fallersleben have both accounted for 12 opposition batsmen in the Kiel T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical. Soni has a best effort of 3/5 and has a decent economy of 7.85. Rai had 2/1 as his best performance and conceded an average of 9.67 runs per over.

Other than Zadran and Soni, PSV Hann-Munden's Safi Awalkhan (11) and Vinod Joshi (8), MTV Stallions' Prakash Singh (9) and Gaurav Rathore (7), Kummerfelder Sportverein's Hazrat Said (8) and Victor Moyo (8), and SC Europa's Wahidullah Amini (8) and Israfeel Aryubi (7) are the most successful bowlers from the four semi-finalists.

Edited by Sai Krishna