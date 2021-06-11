Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 10 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its concluding day of group stage action on June 10, with the final four Group B matches played on the day. The four quarter-finals are scheduled for Friday, June 11.

Kummerfelder Sportverein finished atop the Group B points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021 with 14 points. They suffered just a solitary defeat in the preliminary phase of the tournament.

PSV Hann-Munden and SC Europa follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. The two teams garnered 10 and eight points respectively.

VFB Fallersleben, who finished with six points, sealed the final quarter-final berth from the group. THCC Hamburg, who won just one match in the Kiel T10 League 2021, were eliminated from the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the tenth day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League Group B Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Ahmed Musaddiq of Kummerfelder Sportverein has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the tenth day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has smashed 321 runs in eight matches, with his 115 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Musaddiq's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 254.76, and are studded with 27 fours and 29 sixes.

Adeel Ahmad of PSV Hann-Munden occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 231 runs to date, with an unbeaten 71 being his best effort. Ahmad has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 256.66, with the help of 12 fours and 23 maximums.

Kummerfelder Sportverein's Shoaib Azam is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has amassed 202 runs in eight knocks, with 64 being his top score. Azam has an impressive strike rate of 200.00, and has struck 12 boundaries and 19 sixes.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Amin Zadran of PSV Hann-Munden and Angus Pickering of THCC Hamburg are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 10 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. Both have accounted for 11 opposition batsmen, with the former being slightly more economical.

Zadran has a spell of 3/7 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.06. Pickering had 3/3 as his best returns and conceded an average of 8.37 runs per over.

Sadam Sherzad of First Contact is among four bowlers who have picked up 10 wickets apiece in the Kiel T10 League 2021 thus far. Sherzad, who has a best spell of 3/19, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy of 7.25.

