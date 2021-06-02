Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 1 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on June 1, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, June 2.

MTV Stallions, who have eight points in their bag, are perched atop the Group A points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. They have emerged victorious in all four of their matches to date.

They are followed by 1.Kieler HTC, who also have an all-win record but have played only a couple of matches so far. First Contact and Moorburger TSV, who have two points apiece, are placed third and fourth in the Group A standings.

SG Hameln came up short in both their encounters against the Stallions on Tuesday. They are yet to open their account in the Kiel T10 League 2021 and are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the second day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Basit Orya of the MTV Stallions continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has amassed 96 runs in four matches, with 40 being his top score. Orya's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 143.28, and are studded with seven fours and five sixes.

Orya's teammate Sachin Mandy occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has accumulated 73 runs to date, with 35 being his best effort. Mandy has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 125.86, with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums.

Zahir Shah Zakhil of First Contact is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 71 runs in four knocks, with 34 being his highest score. Zakhil has a strike rate of 142.00, and has struck six boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Aditya Gopinath of Moorburger TSV, with six scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/4 and has an exceptional economy of 4.16.

Shiraz Shah of 1.Kieler HTC and Zahir Shah Zakhil of First Contact are among four bowlers who have accounted for four opposition batsmen in the Kiel T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Shah has a best effort of 3/9 and has conceded just 4.50 runs per over. Zakhil has a spell of 2/7 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 5.25.

