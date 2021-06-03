Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 2 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on June 2, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Thursday, June 3.

MTV Stallions have consolidated their position at the top of the Group A points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. They have won all six of their matches so far for the twelve points in their kitty.

1.Kieler HTC, who have six points to their credit, occupy second spot in the Group A standings. They have emerged victorious in three of the four encounters they have played to date.

SG Hameln, Moorburger TSV and First Contact have all won just a solitary match each in the Kiel T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed in that order in the Group A points table based on their net run rates.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the third day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Basit Orya of the MTV Stallions is still the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 103 runs in five matches, with 40 being his highest score. Orya has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 145.07, with the help of eight fours and five sixes.

Chaitanya Pagadapoola of 1.Kieler HTC has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 98 runs thus far, with 48 being his best effort. Pagadapoola has an excellent strike rate of 184.90, and has struck ten fours and five maximums.

Zahirshah Zakhil of First Contact is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 88 runs in five knocks, with 34 being his top score. Zakhil's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 133.33, and include six boundaries and four sixes.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Prakash Singh of the MTV Stallions, with seven scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/14 as his best returns and has an excellent economy of 5.77.

Aditya Gopinath of Moorburger TSV and Sadam Sherzad of First Contact have both picked up six wickets in the Kiel T10 League 2021 to date. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Gopinath has a best effort of 3/4 and has an exceptional economy of 4.16. Sherzad has a spell of 3/19 as his best performance but has been taken for an average of 8.37 runs per over.

