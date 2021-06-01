Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 31 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on May 31, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, June 1.

1.Kieler HTC and MTV Stallions, who have four points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. The two teams won both their two matches on Monday, with the former placed higher due to their better net run rate.

SG Hameln are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play a couple of matches against the MTV Stallions on Tuesday.

First Contact and Moorburger TSV suffered reversals in both their matches on Monday. They are yet to open their account and bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Basit Orya of the MTV Stallions is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. He amassed 59 runs in two matches, with his 40 being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Orya has an impressive strike rate of 155.26 and has struck four boundaries and as many sixes.

Sachin Mandy, also from the MTV Stallions, is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 52 runs thus far, with 35 being his best effort. Mandy's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 123.81 and include four boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Zaki Zakhil of First Contact occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He accumulated 36 runs in the two knocks he played, with 31 being his top score. Zakhil has scored his runs at a slightly underwhelming strike rate of 102.85, with the help of two fours and as many maximums.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shiraz Shah of 1.Kieler HTC, with four scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 1 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 4.50.

Shah's teammate Adil Safder and Sadam Sherzad of First Contact picked up three wickets each on the opening day of the Kiel T10 League 2021. Safder is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Safder has a best effort of 3/8 and has conceded an average of just 4.00 runs per over. Sherzad has a spell of 3/19 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.33.

