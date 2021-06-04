Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 3 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on June 3, with four Group A encounters played on the day. The final four Group A fixtures are scheduled for Friday, June 4.

MTV Stallions finished atop the Group A points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021, with fourteen points to their credit. They won seven of the eight encounters they played in the league phase.

They are followed by 1.Kieler HTC and SG Hameln, who have eight and six points respectively, in the Group A standings. The two teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament along with the table-toppers.

First Contact and Moorburger TSV, with two points apiece, bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. A win in any of their remaining three matches will guarantee the former a berth in the knockout stage.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fourth day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Chaitanya Pagadapoola of 1.Kieler HTC has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has smashed 145 runs in six matches, with 48 being his highest score. Pagadapoola's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 174.69, and are studded with eleven fours and nine sixes.

Basit Orya of the MTV Stallions has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 123 runs thus far, with 40 being his best effort. Orya has a decent strike rate of 148.19, and has struck twelve fours and five maximums.

Deepak Prakash of Moorburger TSV is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 103 runs in six knocks, with 24 being his top score. Prakash has scored his runs at a slightly below-par strike rate of 119.76, with the help of thirteen boundaries and a solitary six.

Apart from Pagadapoola, Akila Rajapakshe (95) of SG Hameln, Sadeeq Shinwari (91) of 1.Kieler HTC and Zahirshah Zakhil (88) of First Contact are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Aditya Gopinath of Moorburger TSV, with eight scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/4 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 5.70.

Gaurav Rathore and Prakash Singh, both from the MTV Stallions, are among three bowlers who snared seven wickets apiece in the Kiel T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Rathore has a best effort of 3/14 and has an excellent economy of 6.00. Singh too has a spell of 3/14 as his best returns and has not been expensive either, having conceded an average of just 6.53 runs per over.

The 1.Kieler HTC quartet of Danish Zahid (6), Azeem Azam (6), Adil Safder(5) and Madura Ambagahage (5), the First Contact duo of Sadam Sherzad (6) and Zahirshah Zakhil (5), and SG Hameln's Rizwan Babar (5) are the highest wicket-takers from their respective teams.

