Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 4 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its fifth day of action on June 4, with the final four Group A matches played on the day. The first four Group B encounters are scheduled for Saturday, June 5.

MTV Stallions finished at the top of the Group A points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021, with fourteen points to their name. They came up short in just one of their eight encounters in the league phase.

1.Kieler HTC and SG Hameln are placed second and third in the Group A standings. Both teams aggregated ten points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

First Contact, who garnered four points, occupy fourth spot in the Group A points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. They pipped Moorburger TSV, who registered just one solitary win in the tournament, to the final quarterfinal spot from the group.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fifth day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Chaitanya Pagadapoola of 1.Kieler HTC and Zahirshah Zakhil of First Contact are the joint-highest run-scorers after the fifth day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. Both batsmen have amassed 165 runs thus far, with Pagadapoola having a better strike rate of 168.36, compared to Zakhil's 135.24.

Pagadapoola has 48 as his highest score and has struck thirteen fours and ten sixes. Zakhil has an unbeaten 56 as his best effort and has scored his runs with the help of fifteen fours and six maximums.

Sadeeq Shinwari of 1.Kieler HTC is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 125 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 29 being his top score. Shinwari's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 131.57 and are studded with nine boundaries and eight sixes.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sadam Sherzad of First Contact, with ten scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/19 and has a decent economy of 7.25.

SG Hameln's Rizwan Babar, who has accounted for nine opposition batsmen, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/8 and has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over.

Aditya Gopinath of Moorburger TSV is among three bowlers who have picked up eight wickets apiece in the Kiel T10 League 2021. Gopinath, who had a spell of 3/4 as his best return, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his superior economy of 5.70.

