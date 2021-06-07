Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 6 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on June 5, with the first four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Monday, June 7.

Kummerfelder Sportverein and SC Europa occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. The two teams won both their encounters on Saturday for the four points in their kitties.

PSV Hann-Munden are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of encounters on Wednesday.

THCC Hamburg and VFB Fallersleben bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. The two sides came up short in the couple of matches they played on Saturday and are thereby without a point thus far.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the sixth day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League Group B Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Chaitanya Pagadapoola of 1.Kieler HTC and Zahirshah Zakhil of First Contact are still the joint-highest run-scorers after the sixth day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. Both of them have amassed 165 runs to date, with the former placed at the top due to his better strike rate of 168.36, compared to the latter's 135.24.

Pagadapoola, who has 48 as his top score, has smashed thirteen fours and ten sixes. Zakhil has an unbeaten 56 as his highest score and has struck fifteen boundaries and six maximums.

Sadeeq Shinwari of 1.Kieler HTC occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has scored 125 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 29 being his best effort. Shinwari has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 131.57, with the help of nine fours and eight maximums.

The Kummerfelder Sportverein duo of Muhammad Samiullah (81) and Shoaib Azam (73), SC Europa's Israfeel Aryubi (79), the THCC Hamburg pair of Angus Pickering (49) and Abhi Jha (44), and VFB Fallersleben's Vedant Shetye (41) are the highest run-scorers from the Group B teams.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sadam Sherzad of First Contact, with ten scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/19 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.25.

Rizwan Babar of SG Hameln, with nine scalps to his name, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/8 and has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over.

Aditya Gopinath of Moorburger TSV is among three bowlers who have accounted for eight opposition batsmen in the Kiel T10 League 2021 thus far. Gopinath, who had a best spell of 3/4, occupies third spot on the top wicket-takers list due to his better economy of 5.70.

Angus Pickering (4) of THCC Hamburg, the VFB Fallersleben trio of Yogesh Pai (3), Ram Bhumireddy (3) and Sunny Rai (3), the Kummerfelder Sportverein duo of Victor Moyo (3) and Hazrat Said (3), and the SC Europa threesome of Israfeel Aryubi (2), Khan Oriakhel (2) and Wahidullah Amini (2) are the highest wicket-takers from their respective teams.

