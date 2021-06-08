Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 7 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on June 7, with four Group B matches played on the day. Four more Group B encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, June 8.

Kummerfelder Sportverein, who have eight points to their credit, are perched atop the Group B points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. They have emerged victorious in all four of their matches to date.

SC Europa are placed second in the Group B standings, with six points to their name. They are followed by VFB Fallersleben, who have registered a solitary win thus far.

PSV Hann-Munden and THCC Hamburg do not have any points to their name. While the former are yet to play a match in the Kiel T10 League 2021, the latter have come up short in all four encounters they have played so far.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the seventh day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League Group B Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Chaitanya Pagadapoola of 1.Kieler HTC and Zahirshah Zakhil of First Contact continue to be the joint-highest run-scorers after the seventh day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. The two batsmen have aggregated 165 runs thus far, with the former's excellent strike rate of 168.36 helping him pip the latter to the top spot in the run-scoring charts.

Pagadapoola has smashed thirteen fours and ten sixes to date, and has 48 as his highest score. Zakhil has an unbeaten 56 as his best effort, and has scored his runs with the help of fifteen fours and six maximums.

Sadeeq Shinwari of 1.Kieler HTC is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 125 runs in eight encounters, with an unbeaten 29 being his top score. Shinwari's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 131.57, and are studded with nine boundaries and eight sixes.

The SC Europa duo of Israfeel Aryubi (113) and Bilal Shinwari (57), the THCC Hamburg pair of Angus Pickering (92) and Abhi Jha (49), and the VFB Fallersleben trio of Kumar Muthyala (67), Vedant Shetye (67) and Sunny Rai (61) are the highest run-scorers from the Group B teams in action on Tuesday.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sadam Sherzad of First Contact, with ten scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/19 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 7.25 runs per over.

Rizwan Babar of SG Hameln, who has accounted for nine opposition batsmen thus far, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/8 and has a decent economy of 7.00.

Aditya Gopinath of Moorburger TSV is among three bowlers who have picked up eight wickets in the Kiel T10 League 2021 so far. Gopinath, who is placed third in the top wicket-takers list due to an exceptional economy of 5.70, had a spell of 3/4 as his best performance.

The VFB Fallersleben trio of Ram Bhumireddy (6), Sunny Rai (5) and Yogesh Pai (4), THCC Hamburg's Angus Pickering (5), and the SC Europa duo of Israfeel Aryubi (4) and Wajid Khan (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna