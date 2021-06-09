Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 8 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on June 8, with four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, June 9.

Kummerfelder Sportverein and SC Europa occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. Both teams have eight points, with the former having a couple of extra games in hand and a superior net run rate.

VFB Fallersleben follow the two table-toppers in the Group B standings. They have four points to their name, courtesy of two wins in the six encounters they have played thus far.

PSV Hann-Munden and THCC Hamburg, who have two points each, bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. While the former have lost just one match so far, the latter have been at the receiving end of five encounters.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the eighth day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League Group B Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Chaitanya Pagadapoola of 1.Kieler HTC and Zahirshah Zakhil of First Contact are still the joint-highest run-getters after the eighth day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. Both batsmen have amassed 165 runs to date, with the former having a better strike rate of 168.36 compared to the latter's 135.24.

Pagadapoola, who has 48 as his top score, has smashed thirteen fours and ten sixes. Zakhil has scored his runs with the help of fifteen fours and six maximums and has an unbeaten 56 as his best effort.

Sadeeq Shinwari of 1.Kieler HTC occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 125 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 29 being his highest score. Shinwari has a decent strike rate of 131.57 and has struck nine boundaries and eight sixes.

Kummerfelder Sportverein's Ahmed Musaddiq (123), Shoaib Azam (109) and Muhammad Samiullah (81), SC Europa's Israfeel Aryubi (119), Bilal Shinwari (101) and Dawood Aryubi (84), VFB Fallersleben's Sunny Rai (113), Kumar Muthyala (68) and Vedant Shetye (67), and PSV Hann-Munden's Imran Hafiz (39) and Asad Sangari (31) are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sadam Sherzad of First Contact, with ten scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/19 and a decent economy of 7.25.

Rizwan Babar of SG Hameln and Ram Bhumireddy of VFB Fallersleben have both accounted for nine opposition batsmen in the Kiel T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being slightly more economical.

Babar has a best effort of 3/8 and has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over. Bhumireddy has a spell of 3/9 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 7.83.

Apart from Bhumireddy, VFB Fallersleben's Yogesh Pai (7), Sunny Rai (7) and Jatinder Singh (5), Kummerfelder Sportverein's Hazrat Said (7), Avi Soni (5) and Victor Moyo (5), SC Europa's Israfeel Aryubi (6), Dev Rana (6) and Wajid Khan (5), as well as PSV Hann-Munden's Safi Awalkhan (3) and Gulraiz Mustafa (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh