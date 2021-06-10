Kiel T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 9 (Updated)

The Kiel T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on June 9, with four Group B matches played on the day. The final four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, June 10.

Kummerfelder Sportverein are perched atop the Group B points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. They have registered wins in all six of their matches to date for the 12 points in their kitty.

They are followed by SC Europa and VFB Fallersleben, who have eight and six points respectively, in the Group B standings. While the former have qualified for the quarterfinals along with the table-toppers, the latter are almost certain to make the grade.

PSV Hann-Munden and THCC Hamburg occupy the last two spots in the Group B points table of the Kiel T10 League 2021. They have four and two points respectively and are likely to fight it out for the last quarterfinal berth from the group.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the ninth day of matches in the Kiel T10 League 2021:

Kiel T10 League Group A Points Table

Kiel T10 League Group B Points Table

Kiel T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Kiel T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Ahmed Musaddiq of Kummerfelder Sportverein has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Kiel T10 League 2021. He has smashed 226 runs in six matches, with his 115 being the only century of the tournament to date. Musaddiq has an outstanding strike rate of 265.88, and has struck 17 fours and 22 sixes.

Sunny Rai of VFB Fallersleben occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 166 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 53 being his best effort. Rai's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 139.49, and are studded with 23 boundaries and four sixes.

Chaitanya Pagadapoola of 1.Kieler HTC and Zahirshah Zakhil of First Contact have both scored 165 runs in the Kiel T10 League 2021 so far. The former is placed higher due to his superior strike rate of 168.36. Pagadapoola, who has 48 as his top score, has scored his runs with the help of 13 fours and 10 maximums.

Apart from Musaddiq, Kummerfelder Sportverein's Shoaib Azam (143) and Muhammad Samiullah (81), SC Europa's Bilal Shinwari (121), Israfeel Aryubi (119) and Dawood Aryubi (84), THCC Hamburg's Angus Pickering (100) and Mithun Jakati (68), and PSV Hann-Munden 's Adeel Ahmad (92), Asad Sangari (68) and Imran Hafiz (66) are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

Kiel T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sadam Sherzad of First Contact and the VFB Fallersleben trio of Yogesh Pai, Ram Bhumireddy and Sunny Rai have all picked up 10 wickets apiece in the Kiel T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed in that order on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Sherzad has a spell of 3/19 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.25. Pai has a best effort of 2/6 and has an acceptable economy of 7.81.

Bhumireddy and Rai have been slightly more expensive, having conceded an average of 9.40 and 9.90 runs per over respectively. While the former has 3/9 as his best returns, the latter has a best spell of 2/1.

THCC Hamburg's Angus Pickering (8), Kummerfelder Sportverein's Hazrat Said (7), Victor Moyo (7) and Avi Soni (7), PSV Hann-Munden's Amin Zadran (7), Safi Awalkhan (6) and Wahid Muhammad (5), and SC Europa's Israfeel Aryubi (6), Dev Rana (6) and Wajid Khan (5) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

Edited by Samya Majumdar