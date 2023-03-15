KIN vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MLC Champions Open, Match 6

The Kingsmen 9KIN) will take on SAMP Army (SA) in the sixth match of the MLC Champions Open at the Prairie View Cricket Complex 6, Texas on Thursday, March 16.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KIN vs SA Dream11 prediction.

The Kingsmen started their campaign with a convincing win over the Atlanta Fire. They racked up 181/6 before restricting Atlanta Fire to 159/6. However, they lost their second encounter as UMMC KR chased down 157 with 4.5 overs to spare.

The SAMP Army, meanwhile, have lost their first two fixtures. UMMC KR restricted the SAMP Army to just 110/9 in their first game and chased it down with ease before SA failed to defend 200 against the Atlanta Fire.

KIN vs SA Match Details, MLC Champions Open

The sixth match of the MLC Champions Open between the Kingsmen and the SAMP Army will be played on March 16 at the Prairie View Cricket Complex 6, Texas. The game is set to take place at 12:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KIN vs SA, Match 6, MLC Champions Open

Date & Time: March 16th 2023, 12:45 AM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex 6, Texas

KIN vs SA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex 6 in Texas has been a good one to bat on. After four games, the average first-innings score is 162. Three out of the four matches have been won by the chasing teams.

KIN vs SA Form Guide (MLC Champions Open)

Kingsmen: L, W

SAMP Army: L, L

KIN vs SA Probable Playing 11 today

Kingsmen Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kingsmen Probable Playing XI: Shayan Jahangir (wk), Chetan Bish, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Saad Ali, Milind Kumar, Hammad Azam, Harmeet Singh, Liam Plunkett, Zia-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil.

SAMP Army Team News

No major injury concerns.

SAMP Army Probable Playing XI: David White, Lahiru Milantha (wk), Cody Chetty, Sujith Gowda, Abhiram Bolisetty, Phani Simhadri, Marty Kain, Dane Piedt, Obus Pienaar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan.

Today’s KIN vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lahiru Milantha (2 matches, 88 runs)

Lahiru Milantha has been batting well. The SA wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 88 runs in two games at a strike rate of 131.34.

Top Batter Pick

Saad Ali (2 matches, 39 runs)

Saad Ali has mustered 39 runs while striking at 121.88. He has hit two sixes and as many fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shubham Ranjane (2 matches, 48 runs, 2 wickets)

Shubham Ranjane has been effective with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 145.45. He has also taken two wickets at an economy rate of 6.63.

Top Bowler Pick

Ehsan Adil (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Ehsan Adil has picked up two wickets in as many games and is one of the key bowlers for KIN.

KIN vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Shehan Jayasuriya (2 matches, 53 runs, 3 wickets)

Shehan Jayasuriya has made a big all-round impact in the tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder has returned with three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75. He has also scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 112.77.

David White (2 matches, 92 runs)

David White has been in excellent batting form. The 32-year-old opening batter has amassed 92 runs in two games and is third on the list of leading run-getters in the competition. He boasts a strike rate of 137.31.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KIN vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shehan Jayasuriya 53 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches David White 92 runs in 2 matches Shubham Ranjane 48 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Lahiru Milantha 88 runs in 2 matches Saad Ali 39 runs in 2 matches

KIN vs SA match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Obus Pienaar, Shehan Jayasuriya, and Shubham Ranjane will be the ones to watch out for in the KIN vs SA game.

KIN vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KIN vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Lahiru Milantha, Shayan Jahangir

Batters: Marty Kain, Saad Ali, David White (vc)

All-rounders: Obus Pienaar, Shehan Jayasuriya (c), Shubham Ranjane

Bowlers: Liam Plunkett, Phani Simhadri, Ehsan Adil

KIN vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KIN vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lahiru Milantha (vc)

Batters: Saad Ali, David White, Chetan Bish

All-rounders: Obus Pienaar, Sujith Gowda, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane (c)

Bowlers: Dane Piedt, Ehsan Adil, Ali Khan

