KIN vs UMM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MLC Champions Open, Match 4

The fourth match of the MLC Champions Open will see Kingsmen (KIN) squaring off against UMMC KR (UMM) at the Prairie View Cricket Complex 6 in Texas on Tuesday, March 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KIN vs UMM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Kingsmen won their last match of the season against the Atlanta Fire by 22 runs. UMMC KR, on the other hand, won their last match of the tournament against the SAMP Army by 7 wickets.

UMMC KR will give it their all to win the match, but Kingsmen are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KIN vs UMM Match Details

The fourth match of the MLC Champions Open will be played on March 14 at the Prairie View Cricket Complex 6 in Texas. The game is set to take place at 12.45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KIN vs UMM, Match 4

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 12.45 am IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex 6, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who get their eyes in, will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between SAMP Army and UMMC KR, where a total of 222 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

KIN vs UMM Form Guide

KIN - W

UMM - W

KIN vs UMM Probable Playing XI

KIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Tajinder Singh Dhilon, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Saad Ali, Milind Kumar, Hammad Azam, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Ehsan Adil, Harmeet Singh (c), Liam Plunkett, and Zia Ul Haq.

UMM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Unmukt Chand, Nauman Anwar, Jaskaran Malhotra (c & wk), Nitish Kumar, Angelo Perera, Rusty Theron, Mohammad Mohsin, Calvin Savage, Sarabjit Ladda, Justin Dill, and Ali Shafiq.

KIN vs UMM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Malhotra

J Malhotra is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Jahangir is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

U Chand

S Ali and U Chand are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Savage

S Jayasuriya and C Savage are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Singh Dhillon is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ladda

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Adil and S Ladda. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Plunkett is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KIN vs UMM match captain and vice-captain choices

C Savage

C Savage will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, which makes him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He took four wickets in the last match.

S Jayasuriya

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Jayasuriya as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed six runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KIN vs UMM, Match 4

S Jayasuriya

C Savage

U Chand

S Ladda

T Singh Dhillon

Kingsmen vs UMMC KR Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kingsmen vs UMMC KR Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Malhotra

Batters: S Ali, U Chand, N Kumar, M Mohsin

All-rounders: C Savage, S Jayasuriya, S Ranjane, T Singh Dhillon

Bowlers: S Ladda, E Adil

Kingsmen vs UMMC KR Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Malhotra

Batters: S Ali, U Chand

All-rounders: C Savage, S Jayasuriya, J Dill, T Singh Dhillon

Bowlers: S Ladda, E Adil, R Theron, L Plunkett

