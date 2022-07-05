KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 7

Kings XI (KIN-XI) will take on Brescia CC (BRE) in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Tuesday, July 5.

Brescia have had a good start to their ECS T10 Brescia 2022 campaign, winning both their matches on the opening day. They first defeated Janjua Brescia by 15 runs before getting the better of Jinnah Brescia by 43 runs. They are currently atop the table with four points. Kings XI also won their only match on the first day, beating Cividate by eight wickets. They are currently second in the standings.

KIN-XI vs BRE Probable Playing 11 Today

KIN-XI XI

Vikas Kumar (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Simranjit Singh (c), Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Malkeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jaipal Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh.

BRE XI

Yasir Dullu, Sajid Afridi, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qalab Sajjad (c), Naseer Husnain (wk), Bashar Khan, Owais Amjad, Muhammad Saqib, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad.

Match Details

KIN-XI vs BRE, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 5th July, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. Both teams would love to chase on this ground.

Today’s KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Khan has been in great form, scoring 59 runs in the first two ECS T10 Brescia 2022 matches.

Batters

V Yadav has scored 62 runs and taken two wickets so far and could be a wonderful captaincy pick for your KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Lal has scored 15 runs and picked up four wickets at a terrific average of 2.5 in the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 so far.

S Khan Afridi has smashed 23 runs in addition to claiming three wickets at an average of 7.66.

Bowlers

I Naveed is his team's leading wicket-taker in the competition with four wickets at an average of 7.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 prediction team

V Yadav (KIN-XI) – 171 points

K Lal (KIN-XI) – 169 points

S Khan Afridi (BRE) – 166 points

I Naveed (BRE) – 163 points

B Khan (BRE) - 127 points

Important stats for KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 prediction team

V Yadav: 62 runs and 2 wickets

K Lal: 15 runs and 4 wickets

S Khan Afridi: 23 runs and 3 wickets

I Naveed: 4 wickets

B Khan: 3 wickets

KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia 2022)

KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Brescia 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Khan, V Yadav, N Chaudhary, Y Dullu, S Singh, K Lal, S Khan Afridi, I Naveed, B Khan, J Muhammaad, A Abudllah.

Captain: V Yadav. Vice-captain: K Lal.

KIN-XI vs BRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Brescia 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Khan, V Kumar, V Yadav, N Chaudhary, Y Dullu, K Lal, S Khan Afridi, I Naveed, B Khan, J Muhammaad, A Abudllah.

Captain: S Khan Afridi. Vice-captain: I Naveed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far