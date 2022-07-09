KIN-XI vs JAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, 2nd Qualifier

Kings XI (KIN-XI) will take on Janjua Brescia (JAB) in the second qualifier of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Saturday.

Janjua Brescia are coming off a victory over Brescia CC in the eliminator game by six wickets. They were average during the league stage, but have shown promising performances since then, winning all of their knockout games.

Kings XI, on the other hand, are coming off a loss to Jinnah Brescia in Qualifier 1. A win here would put them back on track as the winner advances to the final. Hence a thrilling match is expected.

KIN-XI vs JAB Probable Playing 11 Today

KIN-XI XI

Vikas Kumar (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Simranjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh (c), Jaswinder Singh, Muhammad Shafique, Abdullah Abdullah, Malkeet Singh, Noman Ali

JAB XI

Zahid Ali (c), Umair Baig, Naeem Ahmad (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Haseeb Abdul, Farhad Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Nasir Mehmood, Yousuf Maqsood, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Afzal

Match Details

KIN-XI vs JAB, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 2nd Qualifier

Date and Time: July 9 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia, Italy.

Pitch Report

The wicket appears to be a batting track, but the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 105 could be a par score at this venue.

Today’s KIN-XI vs JAB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vikas Kumar: He's an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. He has 79 runs at an average of 24.14 in seven games and is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Batters

Vibhor Yadav: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for KIN-XI, having scored 137 runs at an excellent average of 27.40 and taken 11 wickets in seven games this season. He is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this game.

All-rounders

Kuldeep Lal: He has impressed with his all-round performances in the ongoing tournament. He has scored some quick runs in the middle order and taken 11 wickets at an average of 8.63 in seven games. Lal could prove to be a valuable pick for your KIN-XI vs JAB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Jagmeet Singh: He's the competition's fourth highest wicket-taker, with 10 wickets in seven games at an outstanding average of 9.30, making him a must-pick for this game.

3 best players to pick in KIN-XI vs JAB Dream11 prediction team

Umair Baig (JAB) – 153 points.

Jaipal SIngh (KIN-XI) – 145 points.

Nasir Mehmodh (JAB) – 143 points.

Key stats for KIN-XI vs JAB Dream11 prediction team

Shahrukh Nawaz - 104 runs in seven games; batting average: 20.80

Rukhsar Ahmed - Nine wickets in six games; bowling average: 8.88.

Rukhsar Ahmed - Seven wickets in six games; bowling average: 14.71

KIN-XI vs JAB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

KIN-XI vs JAB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikas Kumar, Farhad Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Vibhor Yadav, Zahid Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Ali Noman, Waseem Ahmad, Yousuf Maqsood, Raheem Quereshi.

Captain: Vibhor Yadav. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal.

KIN-XI vs JAB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikas Kumar, Farhad Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Vibhor Yadav, Zahid Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Ali Noman, Waseem Ahmad, Yousuf Maqsood, Raheem Quereshi.

Captain: Vibhor Yadav. Vice-captain: Jagmeet Singh.

