KIN-XI vs PLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 9

Kings XI will take on Pak Lions Ghedi in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Wednesday.

Kings have had a mixed campaign so far, winning one of their two matches. They have two points and are third in the league table. Kings lost to Brescia CC by 16 runs in their last outing.

Pak Lions Ghedi, meanwhile, have won just one of their three games so far. They are second from bottom in the standings and have only two points. They lost by 70 runs against Jinnah Brescia in their last game.

KIN-XI vs PLG Probable Playing XIs

KIN-XI

Vikas Kumar (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Simranjit Singh (c), Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Malkeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jaipal Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh.

PLG

Mudassar Riaz (wk), Hammad Ranjha (c), Jawad Mohammad, Asad Imran, Khurram Zafar, Rizwan uz Zaman, Taimoor Ali, Hassan Naveed, Waqar Ashraf, Tabassum Riaz, Fakhar Imran.

Match Details

Match: KIN-XI vs BRE, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 6th July, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia.

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase here.

Today’s KIN-XI vs PLG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Riaz is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He has done a brilliant job and has scored 61 runs in three matches. However, his strike rate of 120 needs improvement.

Batters

A Imran is the top-scorer for Pak Lions Ghedi. He has amassed 67 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 142.55. He has also taken four wickets and is a decent captaincy pick for your KIN-XI vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

V Yadav has been in outrageous form with both the bat and the ball. He will be expected to take responsibility. Yadav has scored 80 runs and has also taken two wickets.

All-rounders

K Lal is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 15 runs and has also taken four wickets at a terrific average of 6.25.

Bowlers

F Imran is the joint highest wicket-taker for his team along with A Imran. He has collected four wickets at an average of 16.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in KIN-XI vs PLG Dream11 prediction team

A Imran (PLG) – 231 points

V Yadav (KIN-XI) – 213 points

K Lal (KIN-XI) – 175 points

M Riaz (PLG) – 156 points

F Imran (PLG) – 130 points

Important stats for KIN-XI vs PLG Dream11 prediction team

A Imran: 67 runs and 4 wickets

V Yadav: 80 runs and 2 wickets

K Lal: 15 runs and 4 wickets

M Riaz: 61 runs and 1 wicket

F Imran: 4 wickets

KIN-XI vs PLG Dream11 Prediction Today

KIN-XI vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Riaz, V Kumar, A Imran, V Yadav, S Singh, K Lal, J Singh, J Mohammad, F Imran, T Riaz, J Singh

Captain: A Imran, Vice-Captain: V Yadav

KIN-XI vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Riaz, A Imran, V Yadav, S Singh, K Lal, J Singh, J Mohammad, F Imran, T Riaz, J Singh, A Abdullah

Captain: K Lal, Vice-Captain: M Riaz

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far