KIN-XI vs ROP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 23, 2021

Kings XI will lock horns with Royal Parma in the 6th match of the ECS T10 Bologna at the Oval Rastigno in Bologna on Tuesday.

Kings XI will be playing their second match of the season. Hence they will be well aware of the conditions. Kings XI will come into this encounter high on confidence after winning their opening game of the season against Baracca Prato convincingly by nine wickets. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the upcoming match as well.

Royal Parma, on the other hand, will be kicking off their ECS T10 Bologna campaign with this game. They had a grand ECS debut last year, winning as many as six matches in group stages. Royal Parma will be looking forward to starting the season with a win.

We can expect a thrilling contest between these two sides on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI

Jagjit Singh (C), Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Salman Ali (WK), Simranjit Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Muhammad Awais, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Muhammad Maqsood, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Nagra Jagjit, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Ravi Paul, Sukhjinder Singhrobin, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar and Rakibull Hassan.

Royal Parma

Sukhpal Singh (C), Rajmani Singh, Balwinder Singh (WK), Gurpreet Singh, Jaspal Ram, Hardeep Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Attiq Ur Rehman, Hardeep SIngh, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh, Prabhdeep Singh and Satvir Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kings XI

Jagjit Singh (C), Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Salman Ali (WK), Simranjit Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Maqsood, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad.

Royal Parma

Sukhpal Singh (C), Rajmani Singh, Balwinder Singh (WK), Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Attiq Ur Rehman, Hardeep SIngh, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal.

Match Details

Match: Kings XI vs Royal Parma, Match 6

Date: 23rd March 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastigno, Bologna.

Pitch Report

The pitch here at Oval Rastigno is a batting wicket. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to survive on this wicket. The wicket becomes a little bit difficult to bat on in the second half. So, teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board at this venue.

KIN-XI vs ROP Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikas Kumar, Attiq Ur Rehman, Simranjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Hardeep Singh, Noman Ali, Muhammad Maqsood, Jabrar Afzal

Captain: Vikas Kumar Vice-Captain: Rajmani Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Attiq Ur Rehman, Vikas Kumar, Mehboob Ahmed, Jaipal Singh, Hardeep Singh, Simranjit Singh, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Muhammad Maqsood, Noman Ali

Captain: Attiq Ur Rehman Vice-Captain: Simranjit Singh