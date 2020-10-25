Kings CC vs Hawks CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 42 - Oct 26th, 2020

Match 42 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 sees Kings CC square off against Hawks CC. It is not only the second game of the day but also the second successive game for Kings CC on the day.

The two teams come into this ECS game in contrasting form, though. Kings CC have been pretty consistent and have faced only one defeat from their four games in the ECS so far. With six points in their kitty, they sit third in the points table in Group A. If they win this game, it could keep them in good stead as far as the semi-final spots are concerned.

On the other hand, the Kamraan Zia-led Hawks CC haven't really taken off so far in the ECS this season. They’ve lost three games and won just one which came against Pakcelona CC.

It’s time they pull up their socks if they want to surge ahead in the second half of the ECS tournament. However, they only have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Squads to choose from:

Kings CC: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman.

Hawks CC: Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Kamraan Zia, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Sohail, Naqash Ahmad, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfan, Muhammad Sanaullah, Zafar Farhaan, Adnan Zia, Muhammad Hanzala, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba, Waheed Elahi.

Predicted Playing-XIs:

Kings CC: Jubed Miah (wk), Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Moshiur Rahman (c), MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul.

Hawks CC: Kamraan Zia (c & wk), Khurram Shahzad, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Sanaullah, Abdul Haseeb, Waheed Elahi, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Sohail, Naqash Ahmad, Umair Muhammad.

Advertisement

Match Details:

Match: Kings CC vs Hawks CC

Date: 26th October 2020, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has largely favoured the batsmen. 103 has been the average score for the team batting first in this year’s ECS tournament. Hence, another belter of a pitch for the batters could be expected. There are some isolated thunderstorms that could happen during the day, but they may not affect the game that much.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Kings CC vs Hawks CC)

Dream11 Team for KCC vs HCC - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Sanaullah, Khurram Shahzad, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shakil Mia, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Naqash Ahmad, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam.

Captain: Kamrul Islam Foysol. Vice-captain: Umar Latif.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Sanaullah, Jubed Miah, Amir Hamza, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shakil Mia, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Naqash Ahmad, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam.

Captain: Kamrul Islam Foysol. Vice-captain: Muhammad Bilal.