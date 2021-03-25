KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 25, 2021

In match number 15 of the ECS T10 Bologna, table-toppers Kings XI will take on the bottom-placed Cricket Stars on Thursday.

Kings XI have been in splendid form in the ECS T10 Bologna and are yet to lose a match in the competition. They will be overwhelming favorites heading into the game and are in pole position to top the league stages.

On the other hand, nothing has gone right for the Cricket Stars, who are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Bologna. They have lost a couple of close games while chasing big targets. But they lost their last match against Pianoro by a big margin.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI: Jaipal Singh (c), Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Salman Ali, Ravi Paul, Malkeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Manjeet Singh, Momi Taran, Muhammad Awais, Muhammed Maqsood, Praveen Kumar, Rakibull Hassan, Shafique Muhammad, Sukhjinder Singhrobin

Cricket Stars: Lovepreet Singh (c), Adnan Saleem, Amit Heera, Balpreet Singh Chander, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Manjot Singh Gill, Nalain Haider, Narinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Prabhjeet Singh, Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash, Manpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Kings XI: Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh (c), Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Awais, Jagjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Malkeet Singh, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Noman Ali, Salman Ali (wk)

Cricket Stars: Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh (c), Suraj Prakash (wk), Prabhjeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Adnan Saleem, Harpreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Manpreet Singh, Nalain Haider, Navdeep Singh

Match Details

Match: Kings XI vs Cricket Stars

Date & Time: March 25th 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval Rastignano ground in Bologna has been a solid one to bat on. Teams batting first have racked up big totals, and more than 70 per cent of the games have seen scores in excess of 100 in the ECS T10 Bologna. Another batting beauty is expected to be dished out for Thursday's match. A score of around 110 could be about par on this surface.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KIN-XI vs CRS)

Dream11 Team for Kings XI vs Cricket Stars - ECS T10 Bologna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suraj Prakash, Sultan Hassan, Jaipal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Awais, Navdeep Singh, Muhammed Maqsood, Noman Ali

Captain: Muhammad Awais. Vice-captain: Lovepreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suraj Prakash, Sultan Hassan, Malkeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Awais, Nalain Haider, Navdeep Singh, Noman Ali

Captain: Vikas Kumar. Vice-captain: Prabhjeet Singh