KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 18 & 20

Kings XI (KIN-XI) will take on Fresh Tropical (FT) in the 18th and 20th matches of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Friday.
Kings XI have had an inconsistent run in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series. With three wins and as many losses, they are fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Fresh Tropical are sitting pretty at the top of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series standings with five wins and one loss.
KIN-XI vs FT Probable Playing 11 today
Kings XI: Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Sarbjit Singh (wk), Jaipal Singh (c), Noman Ali, Manjeet Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Shafique Muhammad
Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Mahesh Javed, Hassan Jamil, Hussain Bilal, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Hamid Mohammad (c), Sami Ullah, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema
Match Details
KIN-XI vs FT, ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 18 and 20
Date & Time: November 5th 2021, 3 & 5 PM IST
Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. The teams batting first and the chasing sides have won nearly the same number of games on this ground.
Today’s KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Zain Naqvi has been in excellent form in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series. He has scored 182 runs, including 20 sixes, at a strike rate of 271.64.
Batter
Imran Muhammad has has chipped in with 39 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 185.71.
All-rounders
Vikas Kumar is the Kings XI's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series with 182 runs. On the bowling front, he has picked up six wickets.
Amir Sharif has contributed superbly with both the bat and ball. He has scored 142 runs and taken four wickets.
Bowler
Jaswinder Singh has bowled superbly in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series. He has returned with 11 wickets from six games.
Top 5 best players to pick in KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team
Vikas Kumar (KIN-XI): 500 points
Amir Sharif (FT): 484 points
Jaswinder Singh (KIN-XI): 430 points
Zain Naqvi (FT): 399 points
Jagmeet Singh (KIN-XI): 394 points
Important stats for KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team
Amir Sharif: 142 runs & 4 wickets
Zain Naqvi: 182 runs
Vikas Kumar: 182 runs & 6 wickets
Jaswinder Singh: 11 wickets
KIN-XI vs FT Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zain Naqvi, Simranjit Singh, Malkeet Singh, Imran Muhammad, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Amir Sharif, Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Hakimi Suliman, Bilal Hamid Mohammad
Captain: Vikas Kumar. Vice-captain: Amir Sharif
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zain Naqvi, Simranjit Singh, Malkeet Singh, Imran Muhammad, Jagmeet Singh, Sikander Abbas, Amir Sharif, Vikas Kumar, Zahid Cheema, Jaswinder Singh, Noman Ali
Captain: Jaswinder Singh Vice-captain: Zain Naqvir, Zahid Cheema, Jaswinder Singh, Noman Ali
Captain: Jaswinder Singh. Vice-captain: Zain Naqvi