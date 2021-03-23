KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 23, 2021

Kings XI will square off against Pianoro in the last game of day two in the ECS T10 Bologna at the Oval Rastignano ground on Tuesday.

Kings XI played just one game on the first day. They were absolutely dominant against Baracca Prato. Although their bowlers conceded 130-4 in 10 overs, the top three hunted down the target in a tense final over chase. Jaipal Singh and co. will be looking to build on the start in the ECS T10 Bologna.

Pianoro, on the other hand, played two games on the first day, winning one and losing the other. They racked up 114-6 against Baracca Prato, who won the contest with three balls to spare. However, Pianoro came back strongly and beat Bologna by eight wickets in their second ECS T10 Bologna outing.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI: Jaipal Singh (c), Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Salman Ali, Ravi Paul, Malkeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Manjeet Singh, Momi Taran, Muhammad Awais, Muhammed Maqsood, Praveen Kumar, Rakibull Hassan, Shafique Muhammad, Sukhjinder Singhrobin

Pianoro: Nasir Abbas, Anam Mollik, Aravinth Suresh, Arslan Rana, Asim Khalid, Zeeshan Ahmed, Waleed Rana, Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Farhan Shafique, Nisantha Anton, Hammad Amjad, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Muhammad Abubakkar, Nicolo Fernando, Muhammad Abuzar, Charles Fernando

Predicted Playing XIs

Kings XI: Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Jaipal Singh (c), Muhammad Awais, Muhammed Maqsood, Noman Ali, Salman Ali (wk), Shafique Muhammad

Advertisement

Pianoro: Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nicolo Fernando, Aravinth Suresh, Arslan Rana (c), Farhan Shafique, Hammad Amjad, Raheel Riaz (wk), Asim Khalid, Muhammad Abubakkar, Muhammad Abuzar

Match Details

Match: Kings XI vs Pianoro

Date & Time: March 23rd 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval Rastignano ground in Bologna is a solid one to bat on. Teams batting first have racked up scores of 130, 114, 93 and 99 on day one of the ECS T10 Bologna. Moreover, three out of the four games were won by teams batting second. A score of around 110 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KIN-XI vs PIA)

Dream11 Team for Kings XI vs Pianoro - ECS T10 Bologna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Simranjit Singh, Nicolo Fernando, Muhammad Awais, Waleed Rana, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Muhammed Maqsood, Noman Ali, Farhan Shafique

Captain: Vikas Kumar. Vice-captain: Waleed Rana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Jaipal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Waleed Rana, Hammad Amjad, Arslan Rana, Noman Ali, Asim Khalid, Farhan Shafique

Captain: Simranjit Singh. Vice-captain: Hammad Amjad