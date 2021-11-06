KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Eliminator 

Kings XI (KIN-XI) will take on Venezia (VEN) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Saturday.

Both Kings XI and Venezia have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series. While Kings XI finished their group stage campaign with four wins and as many losses, Venezia won three and lost four, with one game being washed out.

KIN-XI vs VEN Probable Playing 11 today

Kings XI: Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaipal Singh (c), Sarbjit Singh (wk), Jagmeet Singh, Noman Ali, Jagjit Nagra, Satish Kumar, Manjeet Singh

Venezia: Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque (c), Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Mahbub Khan (wk), Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder, Mazibur Sharif, Muhammad Asif, Biplob Miah, Simone Bolgan

Match Details

KIN-XI vs VEN, Eliminator, ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Date & Time: November 6th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. The teams batting first and the chasing sides have won nearly the same number of games on this ground.

Today’s KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarbjit Singh has fared decently with the bat in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series, mustering 55 runs so far. He is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Hosan Ahmed has scored 182 runs while striking at 176.69 in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series.

All-rounder

Miah Alamin has been superb with the ball, having picked up 13 wickets so far. On the batting front, he has scored 78 runs.

Bowler

Jaswinder Singh has been in magnificent bowling form, picking up 16 wickets in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series so far. He is also a handy customer with the bat lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Jaswinder Singh (KIN-XI): 622 points

Miah Alamin (VEN): 596 points

Vikas Kumar (KIN-XI): 571 points

Rajib Miah (VEN): 474 points

Jagmeet Singh (KIN-XI): 472 points

Important stats for KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Jaswinder Singh: 60 runs & 16 wickets

Vikas Kumar: 204 runs & 6 wickets

Miah Alamin: 78 runs & 13 wickets

Rajib Miah: 103 runs & 10 wickets

KIN-XI vs VEN Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)

Dream11 Team for Kings XI vs Venezia - ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarbjit Singh, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Malkeet Singh, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Vikas Kumar, Jagmeet Singh, Mazibur Sharif, Noman Ali, Jaswinder Singh

Captain: Jaswinder Singh. Vice-captain: Miah Alamin

Dream11 Team for Kings XI vs Venezia - ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarbjit Singh, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simranjit Singh, Rajib Miah, Miah Alamin, Vikas Kumar, Mazibur Sharif, Shagar Choquder, Noman Ali, Jaswinder Singh

Captain: Rajib Miah. Vice-captain: Vikas Kumar

Edited by Samya Majumdar