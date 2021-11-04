KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 13 & 15 

Kings XI (KIN-XI) will take on Venezia (VEN) in the 13th and 15th matches of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Thursday.
Kings XI have played four ECS T10 Italy Super Series games so far, winning and losing two apiece. They are currently fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Venezia are just above their upcoming opponents in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series standings, but have played two more games. Venezia have two wins, three losses and one no-result to their name.
KIN-XI vs VEN Probable Playing 11 today
Kings XI: Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh (wk), Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh (c), Noman Ali, Manjeet Singh, Shafique Muhammad, Lakhvir Singh
Venezia: Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque (c), Rajib Miah, Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquder, Mahbub Khan, Mahmudul Islam, Mazibur Sharif, Biplob Miah, Sojun Islam (wk), Emon Abdul
Match Details
KIN-XI vs VEN, ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 13 and 15
Date & Time: November 4th 2021, 1 & 5 PM IST
Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. The teams batting first and the chasing sides have won nearly the same number of games on this ground.
Today’s KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sarbjit Singh has been safe behind the stumps in addition to chipping in with 38 runs at a strike rate of 135.71.
Batter
Hosan Ahmed is the leading run-getter in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series with 129 runs at a strike rate of 165.38.
All-rounders
Miah Alamin has had a huge impact with both bat and ball in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series. He has scored 47 runs and taken 11 wickets in six games.
Vikas Kumar has aggregated 148 runs at a strike rate of 205.55 . On the bowling front, he has picked up five wickets.
Bowler
Jaswinder Singh has been in superb form in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series, taking seven wickets in just 7.4 overs.
Top 5 best players to pick in KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Team
Miah Alamin (VEN): 470 points
Vikas Kumar (KIN-XI): 424 points
Rajib Miah (VEN): 290 points
Jaswinder Singh (KIN-XI): 265 points
Shagar Choquder (VEN): 251 points
Important stats for KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Team
Vikas Kumar: 148 runs & 5 wickets
Jaswinder Singh: 7 wickets
Miah Alamin: 47 runs & 11 wickets
Rajib Miah: 87 runs & 5 wickets
KIN-XI vs VEN Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque, Vikas Kumar, Jagmeet Singh, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Noman Ali, Jaswinder Singh, Shagar Choquder
Captain: Vikas Kumar. Vice-captain: Miah Alamin
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hosan Ahmed, Mahbub Khan, Vikas Kumar, Jagmeet Singh, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Noman Ali, Jaswinder Singh, Shagar Choquder
Captain: Vikas Kumar. Vice-captain: Hosan Ahmed