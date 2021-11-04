KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 13 & 15 

Kings XI (KIN-XI) will take on Venezia (VEN) in the 13th and 15th matches of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Thursday.

Kings XI have played four ECS T10 Italy Super Series games so far, winning and losing two apiece. They are currently fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Venezia are just above their upcoming opponents in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series standings, but have played two more games. Venezia have two wins, three losses and one no-result to their name.

KIN-XI vs VEN Probable Playing 11 today

Kings XI: Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh (wk), Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh (c), Noman Ali, Manjeet Singh, Shafique Muhammad, Lakhvir Singh

Venezia: Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque (c), Rajib Miah, Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquder, Mahbub Khan, Mahmudul Islam, Mazibur Sharif, Biplob Miah, Sojun Islam (wk), Emon Abdul

Match Details

KIN-XI vs VEN, ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 13 and 15

Date & Time: November 4th 2021, 1 & 5 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. The teams batting first and the chasing sides have won nearly the same number of games on this ground.

Today’s KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarbjit Singh has been safe behind the stumps in addition to chipping in with 38 runs at a strike rate of 135.71.

Batter

Hosan Ahmed is the leading run-getter in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series with 129 runs at a strike rate of 165.38.

All-rounders

Miah Alamin has had a huge impact with both bat and ball in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series. He has scored 47 runs and taken 11 wickets in six games.

Vikas Kumar has aggregated 148 runs at a strike rate of 205.55 . On the bowling front, he has picked up five wickets.

Bowler

Jaswinder Singh has been in superb form in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series, taking seven wickets in just 7.4 overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Miah Alamin (VEN): 470 points

Vikas Kumar (KIN-XI): 424 points

Rajib Miah (VEN): 290 points

Jaswinder Singh (KIN-XI): 265 points

Shagar Choquder (VEN): 251 points

Important stats for KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikas Kumar: 148 runs & 5 wickets

Jaswinder Singh: 7 wickets

Miah Alamin: 47 runs & 11 wickets

Rajib Miah: 87 runs & 5 wickets

KIN-XI vs VEN Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)

Dream11 Team for Kings XI vs Venezia - ECS T10 Italy, Super Series 2021 Match 13 & 15.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque, Vikas Kumar, Jagmeet Singh, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Noman Ali, Jaswinder Singh, Shagar Choquder

Captain: Vikas Kumar. Vice-captain: Miah Alamin

Dream11 Team for Kings XI vs Venezia - ECS T10 Italy, Super Series 2021 Match 13 & 15.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hosan Ahmed, Mahbub Khan, Vikas Kumar, Jagmeet Singh, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Noman Ali, Jaswinder Singh, Shagar Choquder

Captain: Vikas Kumar. Vice-captain: Hosan Ahmed

Edited by Samya Majumdar