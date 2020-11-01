Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match 4 – Nov 2, 2020

It’s match number four and the final game on the first day of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome 2020 tournament. Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will be up against Padova Cricket Club at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome. This will be the second game for both sides.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club play their first game against Royal Parma Cricket Club while Padova Cricket Club face Royal Roma Cricket Club in their ECS opener. Both teams will hope to get off to a winning start and build some early momentum in the ECS Rome 2020.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club have two big stars who’ve played cricket for Italy in the not too recent past - Bentota Joy Perera and Zahid Hussain Cheema. Both these players could play key roles in Kingsgrove Milan CC’s success.

Meanwhile, the likes of all-rounders Nuwan Sameera, Asad Ali and Rishan Kavinda could be vital for Padova Cricket Club.

Squads to choose from:

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Bentota Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Gohar Nisar, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama.

Padova Cricket Club: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Nishendra Rodrigo.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Bentota Joy Perera (c), Ali Usman, Ahmad Raza, Michele Batista, Sadeeth Varadharajah (wk), Sami Ullah, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Gohar Nisar, Hanain Hamid, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando.

Padova Cricket Club: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala (wk), Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Nishendra Rodrigo.

Match Details

Match: Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club

Date: November 2nd 2020, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

It will be the fourth ECS game of the day on the same pitch, and both teams will hope that it doesn’t slow down. The pitch is expected to play well, with the par score batting first expected to be around 90-95 runs. The bowlers might have something in it for them as well.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for MKCC vs PCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Damith Kosala, Ahmad Raza, Sami Ullah, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Bentota Joy Perera, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Nuwan Sameera, Gohar Nisar, Radika Suren, Nishendra Rodrigo.

Captain: Bentota Joy Perera. Vice-captain: Asad Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ahmad Raza, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Ghulam Abbas, Bentota Joy Perera, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Nuwan Sameera, Gohar Nisar, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Radika Suren.

Captain: Zahid Hussain Cheema. Vice-captain: Nuwan Sameera.