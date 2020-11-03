Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club face Royal Roma Cricket Club in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Rome League 2020. This is the first of two back-to-back games that these two sides play against each other to end their respective group stage campaigns.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club have lost four games in a row and have been knocked out of the tournament. The two remaining games are dead rubber for them, and even if they win both, they are likely to end with the wooden spoon. But they will look to end the tournament on a high.

Royal Roma Cricket Club have blown hot and cold. They’ve come up short in two games, and both of those were against Royal Parma Cricket Club. However, they won their other two games, and need to win one of their next two games to qualify for the semi-finals.

Squads to choose from

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Bentota Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Gohar Nisar, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Hassan Mubashar

Predicted Playing XIs

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Joy Perera (c), Hasitha Bellanthuda, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Ahmad Raza, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Zahid Cheema, Haseeb Hamid, Michele Batista, Gohar Nisar, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah (wk)

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Mubarak Hossain (wk), Shoiab Awan, Dharamvir Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Nur Mohammod, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh

Match Details

Match: Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club

Date: November 4th 2020, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The batsmen have loved the conditions and the pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome. They’ve made merry and posted some mammoth totals. The same is expected to continue, and we may be in for more high-scoring games.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for MKCC vs RRCC - ECS Rome 2020

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubarak Hossain, Ahmad Raza, Hassan Mubashar, Kulwinder Ram, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Zahid Cheema, Joy Perera, Muneeb Niazi, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Anil Kumar, Shoiab Awan

Captain: Muneeb Niazi Vice-captain: Joy Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubarak Hossain, Sami Ullah, Hassan Mubashar, Kulwinder Ram, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Zahid Cheema, Joy Perera, Muneeb Niazi, Gohar Nisar, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad

Captain: Joy Perera Vice-captain: Mubarak Hossain