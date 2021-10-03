KK vs BW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Everest Premier League, Match 4

Kathmandu Kings XI will take on Biratnagar Warriors in the rescheduled fourth match of the Everest Premier League at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday.

Kathmandu Kings XI have won one out of their two Everest Premier League matches and are currently placed in fifth spot in the points table. They lost their last match against the Chitwan Tigers by three wickets. Biratnagar Warriors, on the other hand, have lost all four of their Everest Premier League matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They will be looking forward to picking up a win from this game and opening their account in the Everest Premier League.

KK vs BW Probable Playing 11 Today

KK XI

Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Subash Khakurel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Amit Shrestha, Raju Rijal, Ryan Burl, Gulsan Jha, Janak Prakash, Amar Routela, Siddhant Lohani, Jitendra Mukhiya.

BW XI

Karan KC (C), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Dilshan Munaweera, Anil Sah, Sikandar Raza, Sumit Maharjan, Hari Chauhan, Basant Regmi, Pratis GC, Saurav Khanal.

Match Details

KK vs BW, Match 4

Date and Time: 3rd October 2021, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to be wary of the lines and lengths. The average first-innings score at the venue is 168 runs.

Today’s KK vs BW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 64 runs at a strike rate of 156.09. He is a quality batsman who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Saurav Khanal: Khanal has scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 132 in four matches he played this season. Although he didn't perform as per the expectations in the last couple of matches, he can play a big knock on Sunday.

Chandrapaul Hemraj: Hemraj has failed to perform with the bat so far this season. But he is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza: Raza has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Everest Premier League. He has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 138.88 while picking up four wickets in his four outings.

Ryan Burl: Burl has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of close to 200 and also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.12 in two matches he played this season. He can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match.

Bowlers

Jitendra Mukhiya: Mukhiya has bowled pretty well in the Everest Premier League. He is the leading wicket-taker for Kathmandu Kings XI with six wickets in two matches.

Pratis GC: Pratis has scalped three wickets in four matches he played this season. He can pick wickets at regular intervals and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KK vs BW Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (BW) - 296 points

Ryan Burl (KK) - 244 points

Jitendra Mukhiya (KK) - 188 points

Dilshan Munaweera (BW) - 178 points

Karan KC (BW) - 169 points

Important Stats for KK vs BW Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza: 125 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 138.88 and ER - 8.18

Ryan Burl: 73 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 197.29 and ER - 4.12

Jitendra Mukhiya: 6 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.13

Dilshan Munaweera: 59 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 142.85 and ER - 6.83

Karan KC: 29 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 193.33 and ER - 9.36

KK vs BW Dream11 Prediction Today

KK vs BW Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Amit Shrestha, Saurav Khanal, Dilshan Munaweera, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Karan KC, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-Captain: Chandrapaul Hemraj.

KK vs BW Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sumit Maharjan, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Amit Shrestha, Dilshan Munaweera, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Karan KC, Basant Regmi, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Captain: Sikandar Raza. Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

