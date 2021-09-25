KK vs LP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League T20 2021, Match 1

Kathmandu Kings XI will take on Lalitpur Patriots in the first match of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday.

The ground where the two teams will be contesting the first match of the tournament is relatively unknown and so it will be up to them to figure out what the nature of the track is.

Lalitpur Patriots are the champions of the 2018 season of this competition and will be gunning for yet another league title. Kathmandu Kings have top players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sandeep Lamichhane and Shahid Afridi in their squad.

KK vs LP Probable Playing 11 Today

KK XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ryan Burl, Shahid Afridi, Sher Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Samsad Sheikh, Amit Shrestha, Siddhant Lohani, Amar Singh Routela, Jitendra Mukhiya, Gulsan Jha

LP XI

Sandun Weerakkody, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Oshado Fernando, Yogendra Singh Karki, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pawan Sarraf, Ario Poudel, Sundeep Jora, Surya Tamang

Match Details

KK vs LP, Everest Premier League T20 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 25th September, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The nature of the track here is relatively unknown. Since this is the first match of the tournament, both teams will look to go in with a balanced squad and assess the conditions of the pitch.

Today’s KK vs LP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He’s a heavy-hitter who can keep the scoreboard ticking with boundaries aplenty. Gurbaz has scored 446 runs in 13 T20Is at an average of above 34.

Batters

Ryan Burl is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket and has already featured in international matches for Zimbabwe. Burl has scored 942 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 28.54.

All-rounders

The legendary Shahid Afridi needs little introduction. He is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly and is especially potent in the T20 format. He will be a wonderful choice for your KK vs LP Dream11 Fantasy Side. Afridi has scored 4395 runs and has picked up 344 wickets in this format of the game.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane is arguably the best player from Nepal and he has become a premier spin bowler for T20 franchises all over the world. The 21-year-old has picked up 138 wickets in 101 T20 matches already in his relatively young career.

Top 5 best players to pick in KK vs LP Dream11 prediction team

Shahid Afridi (KK)

Sandeep Lamichhane (KK)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KK)

Gyanendra Malla (LP)

Lalit Rajbanshi (LP)

Important stats for KK vs LP Dream11 prediction team

Shahid Afridi: 4395 runs and 344 wickets in T20s

Sandeep Lamichhane: 138 wickets in T20s

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 446 runs in T20s

KK vs LP Dream11 Prediction Today

KK vs LP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Oshada Fernando, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Ryan Burl, Sher Malla, Y Singh-Karki, Shahid Afridi, Lalit Rajbanshi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Shahid Afridi, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

KK vs LP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Oshada Fernando, Gyanendra Malla, Ryan Burl, Sher Malla, Y Singh-Karki, Shahid Afridi, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: Ryan Burl

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava