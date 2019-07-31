KK vs TP Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates and Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's match-1st August 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

It will be a battle between two struggling teams when sixth-placed Tuti Patriots will take on seventh-placed Karaikudi Kaalai in Match 17 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Karaikudi Kaalai have not been able to get going despite the presence of good players with Srikkanth Anirudha leading the team. Star player Dinesh Karthik played his first game for Karaikudi a few days ago and the team will hope that his presence improves the fortunes in the second half of the tournament.

On the other hand, the absence of Washington Sundar has hurt Tuti Patriots badly with respect to both the batting and bowling departments. The likes of captain Subramania Siva, Akshay Srinivasan and Athisayaraj Davidson have to step up in Sundar's absence.

Squads to choose from

Karaikudi Kaalai: Srikkanth Anirudha (C), V Aaditya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), L Suryaprakash, Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, Yo Mahesh, Sunil Sam, Velidi Lakshman, S Mohan Prasath, S Swaminathan, R Kavin, S Kishan Kumar, Ashwath Mukumthan, T Ajith Kumar, S Ganesh, RD Ashwin Kumar, Ashwin Balaji, Abhinav Vishnu, A Karuppaswamy.

Tuti Patriots: Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor, V Subramania Siva (captain), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, Murugesan Kamlesh (WK), S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.

Playing XI Updates

L Surya Prakash might be replaced by V Aditya.

Karaikudi Kaalai: L Suryaprakash/ V Aaditya, Srikkanth Anirudha (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Maan Bafna, Rajhamany Srinivasan, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, RD Ashwin Kumar, Sunil Sam, Mohan Prasath, V Lakshman.

Tuti Patriots might have two changes with S Abishiek and A Venkatesh being replaced by Shubham Mehta and Wilkins Victor.

Tuti Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, Murugesan Kamlesh (WK), Subramania Siva (C), S Abishiek/ Shubham Mehta, A Venkatesh/ Wilkins Victor, Vasanth Saravanan, S Senthilnathan, SP Nathan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran, Athisayaraj Davidson.

Match Details

Karaikudi Kaalai Vs Tuti Patiots, Tamil Nadu Premier League, 17th Match

1st August, 7.15 PM IST

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

Tracks at Dindigul tend to favour the spinners but that doesn't mean batters will find it overly difficult to post competitive totals. A total around 150-160 can be expected.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: There are two outstanding options in the form of Dinesh Karthik and Srikkanth Anirudha and it would be difficult to leave either one of them.

Batsmen: Both the teams have been out of form so far and such a fixture provides a good opportunity for some of the batsmen to get going in the tournament. Akshay Srinivasan, Subramania Siva, Rajhamany Srinivasan, M Shajahan will be the batting picks.

All-rounders: R Rajkumar came into this season of the TNPL with a lot of expectations but he hasn't been able to deliver so far. This match against Tuti Patriots will be a good opportunity to get the elusive form. Alongside him, the talented Maan Bafna will also be a good choice.

Bowlers: Tuti Patriots' left-arm spinner Ganesh Moorthi has bowled pretty well so far. Compatriot Senthilnathan and Karaikudi's Sunil Sam will make up the bowling contingent.

Captain: Considering the kind of form Srikkanth Anirudha is in and Dinesh Karthik also available now, it will be a tricky decision to decide the captain. So in such a case, it would be wise to have Karthik as the captain for one team and Srikkanth for the other team. Options for vice-captain would be A Srinivasan and R Rajkumar.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik (C), Srikkanth Anirudha, Akshay Srinivasan (VC), Subramania Siva, Rajhamany Srinivasan, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, M Ganesh Moorthi, Senthilnathan, Sunil Sam.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Srikkanth Anirudha (C), Akshay Srinivasan, L Suryaprakash, Subramania Siva, R Rajkumar (VC), Maan Bafna, Ganesh Moorthi, A Venkatesh, Sunil Sam, Mohan Prasath.