KLCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Aug 31st, 2020

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

Match 4 of the ECS T10 Rome League has Kent Lanka CC taking on Bergamo Cricket Club at the Roma Capannella Cricket Ground on Monday.

While this game will be Bergamo's first of the tournament, this isn't the case with Kent Lanka who are already scheduled to face Roma CC on Monday. With a better understanding of the conditions, Kent Lanka will head into this game in the ECS as the clear favourites against Bergamo who lack the firepower some of the other teams in the competition possess.

Although this ECS fixture seems like a mismatch on paper, one cannot write off Bergamo who have a slew of all-rounders in their side capable of testing Kent Lanka in Rome. With two valuable points on offer, both teams should field their strongest sides in what should be an entertaining match in the ECS.

Squads to choose from

Kent Lanka Cricket Club

Tikiriyadura Danushka Prasanna Silva, Colomba Maha Patabandige Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, B Mihindukulasuriya, H Jagath de Silva, Kurukulasuriya Shehan Lakshan Fernando, Naotunna Arachchige Don Ruchira Nalaka, Edirisinghe Mudiyanselage Romesh Lakmal, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru Nimesh, Welikalage Perera Thimira Sankalpa, Perera Manoratne Arachchige Chamode Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil John Even Renath, Herathhitti Appuhamilage Meshen Alessio Herath, Warnakuwatthe Waduge Deshan Sameera Fernando, Chakrawarthige Singin Malshan Fernando, Kasthuru Arachchilage Udayarathne Kumarasinghe, Dissawe Mudiyanselage Manoj Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura, Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna Mohottilage Mithun Buwaneka Jayamanna.

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kent Lanka Cricket Club

D Tikiriyadura, S Kurukulasuriya, M Jayamanna, M Sudharshana, M Herath, T Welikalage, R Naotunna, K Arachchilage, H de Silva, C Perera and T Silva.

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Asim Ali, Sonu Lal, R Kumar Banga, Jaspreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh, Gurjit Singh and Hardeep Si.

Match Details

Match: Kent Lanka Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club.

Date: 31st August 2020, at 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

Another competitive game awaits in the ECS T10 Rome League with the pitch having something it for everyone. As there will be some movement off the surface, wickets in hand will be crucial for either side. With the dimensions of the ground going against the bowlers, there is little room for error against batsmen who will look to take the attack to them. Although the prospect of rain looms large, both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the batting conditions early on.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Rome KLCC vs BCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Singh, A Ali, R Kumar, S Kurukulasuriya, G Singh, M Herath, R Naotunna, B Singh, H Singh, H de Silva and K Arachchilage.

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: A Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Tikiriyadura, A Ali, R Kumar, M Jayamanna, G Singh, M Herath, R Naotunna, B Singh, H Singh, H de Silva and K Arachchilage.

Captain: A Ali, Vice-Captain: M Herath.