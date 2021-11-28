KLS vs SPE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021, Match 12

KL Stars will take on SFI Panthers Euro in the 12th match of the MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

KL Stars arrive into the game after thrashing Qwik Cricket Club in the previous fixture. They won that match by 29 runs and will look to pick up another win here.

Meanwhile, SFI Panthers Euro’s last match was abandoned because of weather conditions. They’d love to pick up a win and get their campaign up and running.

KLS vs SPE Probable Playing 11 Today

KLS XI

Abhishek Deshpande, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Chandan Kumar, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Santosh Gosavi, Myn Uddin, Rahul Agarwal, AR Any, Tanveer Khan, Shoaib Makani

SPE XI

Ariff Ullah, Atiq Ur Rehman, Majeed Khan, S Mehmood, Asad Ali, F Sheraz, Shakti Singh, Naeem Khalid Khan, Aqib Javed, Muhammad Imran Ali, Rizwan Haider

Match Details

KLS vs SPE, MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021, Match 12

Date and Time: November 28, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the bowlers who are expected to cause trouble. Batters will need to be careful and bide their time on the pitch. They should look to get their eye in and aim to play longer innings in order to capitalize on the conditions.

Today’s KLS vs SPE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ali could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can score important runs.

Batters

C Kumar will be the player to watch out for from the KL Stars camp. In the previous game, he scored 37 not out off just 17 deliveries. He will be looking for another handy knock in this match.

All-rounders

T Khan could prove to be an interesting all-round asset for his side. Khan picked up two wickets in the two overs he bowled in the last game and had an unbelievable economy rate of 0.50.

He will be a smart captaincy choice for your KLS vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Side.

J Raj scored a quick-fire 13-ball 21 in the previous match against QWC. Raj remained unbeaten in that game and will be looking to add more stability to the middle order.

Bowlers

S Gosavi will be looking to strike early with the ball. He picked up two wickets in the previous match.

Top 5 best players to pick in KLS vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

T Khan (KLS)

S Gosavi (KLS)

C Kumar (KLS)

J Raj (KLS)

U Chattopadhyay (KLS)

Important stats for KLS vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

T Khan: 2 wickets

S Gosavi: 2 wickets

C Kumar: 37 runs

J Raj: 21 runs and 1 wicket

KLS vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Today

KLS vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ali, C Kumar, U Chattopadhyay, S Mehmood, F Sheraz, T Khan, J Raj, R Haider, S Gosavi, A Ullah, A Ali

Captain: T Khan, Vice-Captain: S Gosavi

KLS vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, C Kumar, S Mehmood, F Sheraz, T Khan, J Raj, R Haider, S Gosavi, A Ullah, A Ali, SK Suvarna

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: J Raj, Vice-Captain: C Kumar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar