KLS vs SPE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 14

KL Stars will take on SFI Panthers Euro in the 14th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

KL Stars’ first match in the tournament was rain interrupted. They lost the game against Northern Strikers by 23 runs after Duckworth Lewis Method was applied. The rest of their matches got washed out due to rain. SFI Panthers Euro shared points with Southern Hitters after a rain-interrupted first game. They lost their following match against Central Smashers by nine runs.

KLS vs SPE Probable Playing 11 Today

KLS XI

Peter Issac, Abhishek Deshpande, Jerin Raj, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Rahul Agarwal (c), AR Any (wk), Myn Uddin, Shoaib Makani, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan

SPE XI

Farrukh Sheraz (c), Atiq Ur Rehman, Muhammad Imran Ali, Asad Ali (wk), Akbar Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Ariff Ullah, Talha Rafiq, Rizwan Haider, Shakti Singh, Aqib Javed

Match Details

KLS vs SPE, MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 14

Date and Time: 21st December, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface is pretty well-balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first will be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s KLS vs SPE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ali is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He can contribute with some important runs in the middle.

Batters

F Sheraz is known for his patient and calculative approach. He’d like to spend some time in the middle before unleashing the big shots.

All-rounders

A Rehman is an incredible all-rounder who adds a lot of value to his side. Rehman can contribute with both the bat as well as the ball.

Bowlers

R Haider is extremely competitive with the ball. Haider can also score crucial runs and is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Top 5 best players to pick in KLS vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

R Haider (SPE)

S Singh (SPE)

C Kumar (KLS)

A Ur Rehman (SPE)

F Sheraz (SPE)

Important stats for KLS vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

R Haider: 5 wickets

S Singh: 3 wickets

F Sheraz: 25 runs

KLS vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Today

KLS vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ali, F Sheraz, C Kumar, N Wijesinghe, A Ali, T Rafiq, A Ur-Rehman, J Raj, R Haider, S Singh, S Kadri Suvarna

Captain: R Haider, Vice-Captain: C Kumar

KLS vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, F Sheraz, C Kumar, N Wijesinghe, M Deshpande, T Rafiq, A Ur-Rehman, J Raj, R Haider, S Singh, S Kadri Suvarna

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A ur Rehman, Vice-Captain: S Singh

Edited by Diptanil Roy