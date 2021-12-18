KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2021, Match 9

The ninth match of the MCA T10 Bash 2021 has the KL Stars (KLS) taking on Tamco Warriors (TW) at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Both KL Stars and Tamco Warriors come into the game on the back of a loss to the Northern Strikers. While they did look to make amends with a good performance on Friday, inclement weather hampered their momentum. While both teams will be keen to get off the mark today, the KL Stars will head into the game as the clear favorites. However, the Warriors have a decent roster to fall back on, making for a good contest in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

KLS vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

KLS XI

Peter Isaac, Abhishek Deshpande, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Chandan Kumar, Nerajan Werasinghe, Rahul Agarwal (c), Tanveer Khan, Jerin Raj, Sumanth Kadri, Myn Uddin and A.R Any (wk)

TW XI

Anil Thakur (c), Saleh Shadman, Lutfur Pervej, Michael Masih, Sulaiman Ali, Ahad Hossain, Mohsin Zaman, Apurav Koyande, Kazi Nazmul (wk), Shahidur Rahman and Vinuja Galadegara

Match Details

KLS vs TW, MCA T10 Bash 2021, Match 9

Date and Time: 18th December 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Kinarara Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Oval is a decent one to bat on with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some swing on offer early on, the batters will look to take the attack from ball one to the bowlers. With this being the third game of the day, the pitch could be a touch on the slower side, bringing the spinners into play as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 100 being the bare minimum at this venue and in this format.

Today’s KLS vs TW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kazi Nazmul Islam: Kazi Nazmul Islam didn't get a chance to showcase his talent with the bat, but he is well and truly capable of putting the long handle to good use. The Tamco Warriors keeper is quite handy behind the stumps too, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Chandan Kumar: Chandan Kumar has been the KL Stars' go-to player, churning up decent performances with the bat. He is likely to play a part with the ball as well, making him a must-have in your KLS vs TW Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Saleh Shadman: Saleh Shadman is one of the better players in the Warriors set-up with his attacking intent at the top of the order being key. While he hasn't bowled much in this tournament, Shadman's ability with the bat should make him a good option for your KLS vs TW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sumanth Suvarna: Sumanth Suvarna's wicket-taking ability is well-known with the KL Stars bowler putting up a good performance against the Northern Strikers in his previous game. With conditions likely to play into his hands, Suvarna should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in KLS vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Chandan Kumar (KLS)

Saleh Shadman (TW)

Apurav Koyande (TW)

Important stats for KLS vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Shahidur Rahman - 27(12) vs Northern Strikers in previous game

Saleh Shadman - 1/24 and 12(12) vs Northern Strikers in previous game

Chandan Kumar - 1/18 and 5(8) vs Northern Strikers in previous game

KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash 2021)

KLS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Nazmul Islam, C Kumar, M Zaman, M Ahad Hossain, M Shahidur Rahman, N Wijesinghe, J Raj, S Shadman, M Sulaiman, S Kadri Suvarna and M Uddin

Captain: C Kumar. Vice-captain: S Shadman.

KLS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Nazmul Islam, C Kumar, A Krishna Koyande, M Ahad Hossain, M Shahidur Rahman, N Wijesinghe, A Deshpande, S Shadman, M Sulaiman, S Kadri Suvarna and M Uddin

Captain: C Kumar. Vice-captain: S Kadri Suvarna.

Edited by Samya Majumdar