KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 16

KL Stars will take on the Tamco Warriors in the 16th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

KL Stars got a solid win against SFI Panthers Euro in their last game. Batting first, they got only 70 runs on board but their bowlers did tremendously well to defend that total.

Tamco Warriors, meanwhile, failed to defend their total of 102 runs against Southern Hitters in the last match. They will be looking at an improved performance here.

KLS vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

KLS XI

Peter Issac, Abhishek Deshpande (wk), Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, AR Any, Shoaib Makani, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan, Santosh Gosavi (c), Nilesh Pagare, Fahad Maqsud Ali Khan

TW XI

Saleh Shadman, Md Sulaiman, Mohsin Zaman, Apurav Koyande, Md Shahidur Rahman, Kazi Nazmul Islam (wk), Michael Masih, Anil Kumar Thakur (c), Md Luftur Rahman Pervej, MD Ahad Hossian, Abrar Hussain

Match Details

KLS vs TW, MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 16

Date and Time: December 22, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface is pretty well-balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first will be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s KLS vs TW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Nazmul Islam is a decent wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can contribute with some important runs in the middle.

Batters

C Kumar is known for his patient and calculative approach when it comes to batting. Kumar can also roll up his sleeves and bowl a few overs. He picked up two wickets in the last match against SFI Panthers Euro.

All-rounders

P Issac is an incredible all-rounder who adds a lot of value to his side. Issac can contribute with both the bat as well as the ball and he will be a wise multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

SK Suvarna is extremely competitive and consistent with the ball. He’s a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KLS vs TW Dream11 prediction team

SK Suvarna (KLS) – 142 points

P Issac (KLS) – 119 points

C Kumar (KLS) – 102 points

S Shadman (TW) – 101 points

M Sulaiman (TW) – 71 points

Important stats for KLS vs TW Dream11 prediction team

SK Suvarna: 4 wickets

P Issac: 23 runs and 2 wickets

C Kumar: 9 runs and 3 wickets

S Shadman: 49 runs and 1 wicket

KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today

KLS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Nazmul Islam, C Kumar, A Deshpande, M Shahidur Rahman, A Kumar Thakur, P Issac, S Shadman, SK Suvarna, M Sulaiman, S Gosavi, T Khan

Captain: P Issac, Vice-Captain: M Sulaiman

KLS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Nazmul Islam, C Kumar, A Deshpande, A Kumar Thakur, P Issac, S Shadman, SK Suvarna, M Sulaiman, S Gosavi, T Khan, M Masih

Captain: S Shadman, Vice-Captain: C Kumar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar