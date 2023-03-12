KLT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 27

Kalyan Tuskers (KLT) will take on Mira Bhayandar Lions (MBL) in the 27th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Monday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KLT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Although both teams have had a similar run in the tournament so far, Mira Bhayandar Lions are ranked second in the points table, followed by Kalyan Tuskers, thanks to their better run rate. Both Kalyan Tuskers and Mira Bhayandar Lions are coming off crushing victories of 48 runs and nine wickets, respectively, in their previous games. As both teams look to extend their winning streaks, a close game is expected on Monday.

KLT vs MBL Match Details

The 27th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 13 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 09:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KLT vs MBL, Match 27, Navi Mumbai Premier League T20

Date and Time: 13th March 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

KLT vs MBL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 139

Average 2nd innings score: 127

KLT vs MBL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

KLT - W-W-W-W-L

MBL - W-W-W-W-L

KLT vs MBL Probable Playing XI

KLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Japjeet Randhawa, Ninad Thakur, Yash Singh, Kaushik Kharat, Arman Shaikh (wk), Yogesh Patil, Ajay Mishra, Aryan Kadam, Salman Ahmed, Raunaq Sharma, Aditya Dhumal (c).

MBL Playing XI

No injury updates

Rugved More (c), Jahangir Ansari, Srujan Athawle, Amit Panday, Satyalaksh Jain, Prateet Gotsurve, Parth Chandan, Yaseen Shaikh, Shashank Shekhar (wk), Abhishek Srivastava, Ankit Chavan.

KLT vs MBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Arman Shaikh

Arman Shaikh is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 134 runs at an average of 26.80 in the six games he has played so far. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batter

Japjeeth Randhawa

Japjeeth Randhawa is a familiar face in the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 and has scored some crucial knocks for his team. He has scored 295 runs at an average of 59.00 in six games. Such exploits make him a must-have in your KLT vs MBL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Aditya Dhumal

Aditya Dhumal has been KLT's best player in the tournament, performing brilliantly with both the bat and the ball. He has taken nine wickets at an outstanding average of 12.77 and has scored 71 runs in five games.

Bowler

Yash Singh

Yash Singh is his team's best bowler, thanks to his quick pace and ability to generate extra bounce, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team. He has taken six wickets in as many games so far.

KLT vs MBL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rugved More

Rugved More is a top all-rounder for his team and could provide valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 215 runs at an excellent average of 71.66 in five games. He is also decent with his off-break bowling, making him a must-have in your KLT vs MBL Dream11 fantasy team.

Salman Ahmed

Salman Ahmed is a top batter for his team, having scored 153 runs at an average of 25.50 in six games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your KLT vs MBL Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for KLT vs MBL, Match 27

Yogesh Patil

Ajay Mishra

Satyalaksh Jain

Prateet Gotsurve

Aryan Kadam

KLT vs MBL Match Expert Tips, 27th match

Srujan Athawle has been one of his team's most effective players, scoring 130 runs at an average of 26.00 in five innings, and has also been excellent on the field. He's a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

KLT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head-to-Head League

KLT vs MBL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Arman Shaikh

Batters: J Randhawa, Salman Ahmed, Srujan Athawle

All-rounders: Raunaq Sharma, Aditya Dhumal, Yasir Patil, P Chandan, Rug More, A Srivastava

Bowlers: A Pandey

KLT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

KLT vs MBL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Arman Shaikh

Batters: J Randhawa, Salman Ahmed

All-rounders: Raunaq Sharma, Aditya Dhumal, Yasir Patil, P Chandan, Rug More, A Srivastava

Bowlers: A Pandey, Yash Singh

