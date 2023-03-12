KLT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 27

Kalyan Tuskers (KLT) will take on Mira Bhayandar Lions (MBL) in the 27th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Monday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KLT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Although both teams have had a similar run in the tournament so far, Mira Bhayandar Lions are ranked second in the points table, followed by Kalyan Tuskers, thanks to their better run rate. Both Kalyan Tuskers and Mira Bhayandar Lions are coming off crushing victories of 48 runs and nine wickets, respectively, in their previous games. As both teams look to extend their winning streaks, a close game is expected on Monday.
KLT vs MBL Match Details
The 27th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 13 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 09:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KLT vs MBL, Match 27, Navi Mumbai Premier League T20
Date and Time: 13th March 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane
KLT vs MBL, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches Won by team batting first: 3
Matches Won by team bowling first: 2
Average 1st innings score: 139
Average 2nd innings score: 127
KLT vs MBL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
KLT - W-W-W-W-L
MBL - W-W-W-W-L
KLT vs MBL Probable Playing XI
KLT Playing XI
No injury updates
Japjeet Randhawa, Ninad Thakur, Yash Singh, Kaushik Kharat, Arman Shaikh (wk), Yogesh Patil, Ajay Mishra, Aryan Kadam, Salman Ahmed, Raunaq Sharma, Aditya Dhumal (c).
MBL Playing XI
No injury updates
Rugved More (c), Jahangir Ansari, Srujan Athawle, Amit Panday, Satyalaksh Jain, Prateet Gotsurve, Parth Chandan, Yaseen Shaikh, Shashank Shekhar (wk), Abhishek Srivastava, Ankit Chavan.
KLT vs MBL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Arman Shaikh
Arman Shaikh is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 134 runs at an average of 26.80 in the six games he has played so far. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
Batter
Japjeeth Randhawa
Japjeeth Randhawa is a familiar face in the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 and has scored some crucial knocks for his team. He has scored 295 runs at an average of 59.00 in six games. Such exploits make him a must-have in your KLT vs MBL Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Aditya Dhumal
Aditya Dhumal has been KLT's best player in the tournament, performing brilliantly with both the bat and the ball. He has taken nine wickets at an outstanding average of 12.77 and has scored 71 runs in five games.
Bowler
Yash Singh
Yash Singh is his team's best bowler, thanks to his quick pace and ability to generate extra bounce, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team. He has taken six wickets in as many games so far.
KLT vs MBL match captain and vice-captain choices
Rugved More
Rugved More is a top all-rounder for his team and could provide valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 215 runs at an excellent average of 71.66 in five games. He is also decent with his off-break bowling, making him a must-have in your KLT vs MBL Dream11 fantasy team.
Salman Ahmed
Salman Ahmed is a top batter for his team, having scored 153 runs at an average of 25.50 in six games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your KLT vs MBL Dream11 fantasy team.
5 Must-Picks for KLT vs MBL, Match 27
Yogesh Patil
Ajay Mishra
Satyalaksh Jain
Prateet Gotsurve
Aryan Kadam
KLT vs MBL Match Expert Tips, 27th match
Srujan Athawle has been one of his team's most effective players, scoring 130 runs at an average of 26.00 in five innings, and has also been excellent on the field. He's a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
KLT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Arman Shaikh
Batters: J Randhawa, Salman Ahmed, Srujan Athawle
All-rounders: Raunaq Sharma, Aditya Dhumal, Yasir Patil, P Chandan, Rug More, A Srivastava
Bowlers: A Pandey
KLT vs MBL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Arman Shaikh
Batters: J Randhawa, Salman Ahmed
All-rounders: Raunaq Sharma, Aditya Dhumal, Yasir Patil, P Chandan, Rug More, A Srivastava
Bowlers: A Pandey, Yash Singh