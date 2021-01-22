KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nepal One Day Match – Jan 22nd, 2021

Match 13 of the Nepal One Day Cup will see Karnali Province taking on Province Number 1 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Karnali Province lost their opening game of the season after being bowled out for 115 while chasing 196 runs. The club bounced back and emerged victorious in their second match, after bowling out Nepal Police Club for a mere 111.

Meanwhile, Province Number 1 have lost all the three games they've played thus far in the league. They have been knocked out of the tournament and could play spoilsport if they defeat Karnali Province on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Karnali Province

Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi, Abhishek Bam Thakuri, TP Giri, Rupak Dahal.

Province Number 1

Siddhant Lohani, Firdosh Ansari, Minash Thapa, Dipesh Kandel, Rajan Magar, Sonu Mandal, Bibek Mehta, Joshak Khadka, Gyanendra Shreshta, Subhankar Urau, Hemant Rai, Dipak Paswan, Shrawan Yadav, Manoj Tamang.

Predicted Playing XI

Karnali Province

Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi.

Province Number 1

Siddhant Lohani, Firdosh Ansari, Minash Thapa, Dipesh Kandel, Rajan Magar, Sonu Mandal, Bibek Mehta, Joshak Khadka, Gyanendra Shreshta, Subhankar Urau, Hemant Rai.

Match Details

Match: Karnali Province vs Province Number 1, Match 13

Date: 22nd January 2021, 8:45 AM

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

Bowlers will find it easy to make the best use of this track, having picked up a handful of wickets during the last few games. The batsmen have struggled to pile up huge totals on the board in the recent times, with the average first inning hovering around 200.

Nepal One Day Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bipin Rawal, Firdosh Ansari, Raj Kumar Shah, Himanshu Shahi, Hemant Oli, Diwan Pun, Rabindra Shahi, Dinesh Adhikari, Deepal Paswam, Sonu Mandal and Hemant Rai.

Captain: Dinesh Adhikari Vice-Captain: Rabindra Shahi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bipin Rawal, Unish Bikram Singh, Raj Kumar Shah, Himanshu Shahi, Hemant Oli, Diwan Pun, Rabindra Shahi, Dinesh Adhikari, Anuj Chanara, Sonu Mandal and Hemant Rai.

Captain: Bipin Rawal Vice-Captain: Anuj Chanara