KOL vs HKI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong ODD 2021

The Kowloon Lions will be up against the Hong Kong Islanders in the second ODD of the Hong Kong Epic Group All Stars ODI Series 2021 on 16th December at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

The Kowloon Lions didn’t have an ideal start to the series as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the first game. They were brilliant with the bat and put up a total of 299, courtesy of centuries from Waqas Khan (122) and Aizaz Khan (104), but failed to back it up with the ball.

The Hong Kong Islanders, on the other hand, performed admirably in the first match to chase down a total of 300 in just 44 overs. Martin Coetzee (157*) and skipper Babar Hayat (81) were the star performers as they managed a comfortable victory. They will now aim to replicate the same performance and secure the series with another win.

KOL vs HKI Probable Playing 11 Today

Kowloon Lions

Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Devang Bulsara, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Nizakat Khan (C), Shahid Wasif, Waqas Khan, Zeeshan Ali(WK), Jayden Botfield, Ayush Shukla

Hong Kong Islanders

Adit Gorawara (WK), Ali Mohammad, Babar Hayat(C), Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Martin Coetzee, Mohammad Waheed, Niaz Ali, Sheryar Khan, Waqas Barkat, Yasim Murtaza, Bilal Akhtar

Match Details

Match: Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders

Date and Time: 16th December, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Mission Road Ground is ideal for batting. However, we can expect some lateral movement for the pacers initially owing to the overcast conditions. Overall, batters will enjoy batting on this surface and thus a high-scoring thriller is on the cards in this match.

Today’s KOL vs HKI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adit Gorawara: Gorwara is an opening wicketkeeper-batter who can provide a healthy start to his side. He played a decent knock of 38 runs in the previous game and could be a safe pick for today’s match.

Batters

Martin Coetzee: Coetzee stole the show in the first game with his magnificent knock of 157 runs off just 120 deliveries. He hammered eight maximums in that innings and is the top captain's pick for today’s game.

Waqas Khan: Waqas was one of the few positives for the Lions in the previous game. He smashed 122 runs in 135 balls to guide his side to a massive total.

All-rounders

Aizaz Khan: Aizaz also registered a brilliant century in the last game, scoring 104 runs off 90 balls and stitching a vital 174-run partnership with Waqas Khan. He is a must-pick from the all-rounder’s department for your Dream11 team.

Ehsan Khan: Ehsan Khan is an experienced bowling all-rounder who can pick up crucial wickets as well as contribute with the bat. He scalped one wicket in the previous game and is expected to add a few more to his tally.

Bowlers

Ghazanfar Mohammad: Ghazanfar starred with the ball for the Lions in the previous game. He managed to grab two important wickets and will now aim to replicate that performance.

Sheryar Khan: Sheryar was effective with the ball for the Islanders in the first ODD. He picked up one wicket and had an economy of just 2.5.

Top 5 best players to pick in KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction team

Martin Coetzee: 198 points

Waqas Khan: 148 points

Aizaz Khan: 131 points

Babr Hayat: 115 points

Adit Gorawara: 58 points

Important stats for KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction team

Martin Coetzee: 1 match, 157 runs

Waqas Khan: 1 match, 122 runs

Aizaz Khan: 1 match, 104 runs

Babr Hayat: 1 match, 81 runs

Adit Gorawara: 1 match, 38 runs

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Prediction Today

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adit Gorawara, Martin Coetzee, Waqas Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Sheryar Khan, Babar Hayat, Daniel Pascoe, Devang Bulsara, Ayush Shukla

Captain: Martin Coetzee Vice-Captain: Aizaz Khan

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adit Gorawara, Martin Coetzee, Waqas Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Sheryar Khan, Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Yasim Murtaza, Ali Mohammed

Captain: Waqas Khan Vice Captain: Adit Gorawara

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee