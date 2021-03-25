KOL vs NTT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's HK All-Star T20 Match - March 26th, 2021

The season opener of the HK All-Star T20 Series will see Kowloon Lions take on New Territories Tigers at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon, Hong Kong, on Friday.

Kowloon Lions are led by Aizaz Khan, with Zeeshan Ali to take care of keeping duties. Lions will start the HK All-Star tournament as the favourites, as they have a good blend of youth and experience.

Meanwhile, the Kinchit Shah-led New Territories Tigers also have some fine players in their roster. Babar Hayat, Wajit Shah and captain Kinchit Shah will be a few Tigers players to watch out for in the HK All-Star tournament.

Tigers would love to upset the Lions and start their HK All-Star campaign on a winning note.

HK All-Star: Squads to choose from

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis.

New Territories Tigers

Kinchit Shah (c), Adit Gorawara (wk), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal.

Probable Playing XIs

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu.

New Territories Tigers

Kinchit Shah (c), Adit Gorawara (wk), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers, Match 1.

Date and Time: March 25; 7.00 AM.

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Kowloon.

Pitch Report

Pacers would love bowling on this wicket, as there is likely to be lateral movement in the first few overs. 160-180 runs could be a par first-innings score in Kowloon. Chasing teams might find it tough on this surface.

The captain winning the toss could opt to bat first and look to put the opposition under pressure. Nevertheless, in both innings, batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before opening up to play their strokes.

HK All-Star T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KOL vs NTT Dream11 All-Star Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ali, Wajid Shah, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan, Mehran Zeb, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Dhananjay Rao.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Kinchit Shah.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adit Gorawara, Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Dan Pascoe.

Captain: Zeeshan Ali. Vice-captain: Babar Hayat.